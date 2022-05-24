Rockers React To Texas School Shooting: 'How Many More Must Die Or Get Hurt Before Something Is Done?'

Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH),David Draiman (DISTURBED),Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman (THE OFFSPRING),Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW),Peter Frampton and Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, DIO) are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the reports that 18 students and a teacher were killed during a Texas school shooting at an elementary school Tuesday afternoon (May 24).

The shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos, was killed by police. The chief of police for the school district said they believe the shooter acted alone.

The shooting happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which is approximately an hour and a half west of San Antonio. Students were finishing out their final days of classes when Romas entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

"He shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said.

Today's shooting in Uvalde is the second-deadliest school shooting in Texas history, the second deadliest elementary school shooting in the country, behind Sandy Hook (2012),and the fifth deadliest school shooting in U.S. history when considering both public schools and universities.

Here we go again - another U.S. president giving his useless ‘thoughts & prayers’ to the victims while doing nothing to stop 18 year old kids from legally buying ASSAULT RIFLES, for the purpose of killing. God forbid they buy alcohol at that age.#WhatAreWeDoing — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) May 25, 2022

Insanity: doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. Gotta look at mental health, guns, education, security…. but we won’t. — M. Shadows (@shadows_eth) May 25, 2022

Enough of this bullshit. @POTUS please help for Gods Sakes & the safety of our children anyone who thinks this is normal is quite obviously sick in the head #GunControlNowhttps://t.co/JtrgVYHy2s — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 24, 2022

All the idiot rockers who won't shut the fck up about guns and/or @POTUS need to try and comprehend this in their fcked up feeble brains 🖕 https://t.co/lrm4Logv3y — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 25, 2022

So in other words you and Heidi are doing exactly nothing. Go to hell https://t.co/rueG42oKQp — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 24, 2022

When I was in school, Congress made an effort to “protect” kids from, yes, song lyrics (bipartisan, so anyone who claims “It was all Tipper & Dems!” GTFO). Point being: IF ONLY THE SAME CONCERN ONCE SHOWN FOR “PROTECTING” KIDS FROM MUSIC (??!) WAS APPLIED TO ASSAULT WEAPONS TODAY — Alex Skolnick 🇺🇦 (@AlexSkolnick) May 25, 2022

Well said. One thing to add: FUCK THEIR “THOUGHTS & PRAYERS”#Uvalde — Alex Skolnick 🇺🇦 (@AlexSkolnick) May 24, 2022

Heartbroken by the news in Texas today. Unimaginable 😭 — JB Brubaker (@JBBrubaker) May 24, 2022

You enabled this. — JB Brubaker (@JBBrubaker) May 24, 2022

Heart goes out to those family and friends of the kids lost in Texas school shooting.. so so terrible and sick that someone would do this… my sincere condolences ☹ — DOUG ALDRICH (@Douglas_Aldrich) May 24, 2022

From today on, every school needs a security guard immediately… until we can fix the cause of sick psycho persons w guns, we need our schools in the world protected… from today on#protectschools#NoMoreSchoolShootings — DOUG ALDRICH (@Douglas_Aldrich) May 24, 2022

Just watching @cnn in #germany and @wolfblitzer says what can the #potus do to help? NOTHING YOU JACKASS! Until the politicians get this shit sorted , the school districts need to protect the schools with security. HIRE SECURITY TODAY w our tax dollars #Uvalde — DOUG ALDRICH (@Douglas_Aldrich) May 24, 2022

In TX another school shooting allegedly by an 18 year old boy. 2 dead and many more injured. How many more must die or hurt before something is done to stop children/adults ease of obtaining fire arms. #momsdemandaction#EndGunViolence#schoolviolence — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) May 24, 2022

No one can be untouched by this tragedy today I see it has made a lot of people rightly very angry I can’t stop thinking about all the parents who’ve lost a child today “They” say it will never end & I don’t believe that “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take this anymore” — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) May 25, 2022

Watch this please https://t.co/QzBNHMLLWm — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) May 24, 2022

I see conflicting reports on the numbers but the totals don’t matter. The fact that there was a shooting at an elementary school that harmed any children is just disgusting and infuriating. What has happened to people? How has humanity fallen so far? My soul aches with sorrow. — Brian Fair (@brianshadfall) May 24, 2022

Ugh. How many tragedies like this have to happen before we as a country do something, anything, to stop them? My heart goes out to the loved ones of those dead children & teacher. #GunControlNow — Gnudz (@TheGnudz) May 24, 2022