Rockers React To Texas School Shooting: 'How Many More Must Die Or Get Hurt Before Something Is Done?'

May 24, 2022

Geezer Butler (BLACK SABBATH),David Draiman (DISTURBED),Kevin "Noodles" Wasserman (THE OFFSPRING),Sebastian Bach (SKID ROW),Peter Frampton and Doug Aldrich (WHITESNAKE, DIO) are among the rockers who have reacted on social media to the reports that 18 students and a teacher were killed during a Texas school shooting at an elementary school Tuesday afternoon (May 24).

The shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Rolando Ramos, was killed by police. The chief of police for the school district said they believe the shooter acted alone.

The shooting happened at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which is approximately an hour and a half west of San Antonio. Students were finishing out their final days of classes when Romas entered the school with a handgun and possibly a rifle, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

"He shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students and killed a teacher," Abbott said.

Today's shooting in Uvalde is the second-deadliest school shooting in Texas history, the second deadliest elementary school shooting in the country, behind Sandy Hook (2012),and the fifth deadliest school shooting in U.S. history when considering both public schools and universities.

Earlier today, Bach shared a Los Angeles Times article about the latest shooting and wrote in an accompanying message: "Enough of this bullshit. @POTUS please help for Gods Sakes & the safety of our children anyone who thinks this is normal is quite obviously sick in the head #GunControlNow".

He added: "Imagine if it were illegal to possess a machine gun in this country like it's illegal in every other country on the planet Earth".

BLACK SABBATH's Geezer Butler tweeted: "Here we go again - another U.S. president giving his useless 'thoughts & prayers' to the victims while doing nothing to stop 18 year old kids from legally buying ASSAULT RIFLES, for the purpose of killing. God forbid they buy alcohol at that age. #WhatAreWeDoing".

Aldrich wrote: "This shit has got to stop… kids need to be safe #Uvalde. From today on, every school needs a security guard immediately… until we can fix the cause of sick psycho persons w guns, we need our schools in the world protected… from today on #protectschools #NoMoreSchoolShootings".

He continued: "Just watching @cnn in #germany and @wolfblitzer says what can the #potus do to help? NOTHING YOU JACKASS! Until the politicians get this shit sorted , the school districts need to protect the schools with security. HIRE SECURITY TODAY w our tax dollars #Uvalde".

