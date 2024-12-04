ROCKLAHOMA Founders Resume Control Of Festival

Pryor Creek Music Festivals (PCMF) has announced that, effective immediately, company president Mark Nuessle, along with his wife Bev, and VP Dave Giencke, alongside his wife Sharon, along with the dedicated PCMF team, will once again take ownership of the Rocklahoma and Born & Raised music festivals.

This decision comes from a desire to maintain these events in their true form as annual destinations for friends to reunite and enjoy quality musical talent.

"These festivals have been our heart and soul throughout the years, and we are thrilled to have them back in our hands," said Dave Giencke.

Since their inception, both Rocklahoma and Born & Raised have become cornerstones of the summer music festival scene. These festivals attract fans from all over the country who seek an unparalleled music and camping experience like no other.

"We built these festivals and the venue from the ground up. There's a deep pride in Oklahoma and in these festivals," said Sharon Giencke. "Over the years, it has become a true community. At PCMF, we pride ourselves on the unique relationships we maintain with our service providers and customers, compared to larger corporations."

With both Rocklahoma and Born & Raised returning to their original sole ownership under Pryor Creek Music Festivals, announcements regarding new lineups and ticket packages for the 2025 events will be coming soon.

"We are committed to respecting and honoring the original essence and spirit of these festivals, and we intend to do so," said Mark Nuessle.

The news of Rocklahoma founders resuming control of the festival comes eight months after it was announced that Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP),the largest independent live event producer in the United States, had acquired Rocklahoma and Born & Raised. Both are celebrated events taking place at Rockin Red Dirt Ranch in Pryor, Oklahoma, and have become known as a destination for premier summer music festival experiences.

Established in 2007, Rocklahoma has grown to become a cornerstone in the rock music festival circuit, drawing fans from all over the globe to experience its unrivaled rock and roll party atmosphere. Born & Raised has quickly made its mark since its debut in 2021, with a mix of Texas and red dirt country, outlaw, and Americana celebrating honest songwriters with meaningful lyrics.

Both events are renowned not just for their carefully curated musical lineups, but for offering attendees the opportunity to embrace the music they love together with friends. These destination music experiences offer multiple stages, camping for 20,000-plus people, and secondary fan experiences — all within the scenic landscapes of Pryor, Oklahoma. This aspect of the festivals transforms them into more than just music events; they become a haven for community and celebration, where fans can escape the everyday and revel in the spirit of music.