RUSH: Unauthorized Book About '2112' Album Due In March

Motorbooks has announced "Rush And 2112: 50 Years", a richly illustrated, slip‑cased celebration of the album that transformed RUSH from cult favorites into one of rock's most revered and influential bands, due on March 10, 2026, just weeks before the 50th anniversary of "2112".

Released on April 1, 1976, "2112" arrived at a pivotal moment for the Toronto‑based trio. After mixed reviews for their second and third albums, RUSH — Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart — crafted a bold, ambitious album that defied commercial expectations and ultimately cemented their place in rock history. It was, as the book's author and rock historian Daniel Bukszpan notes, the moment when RUSH "found their voice, transcended their influences, and became something distinct." The album's success sparked a run of influential RUSH releases, spurring the band's continued evolution both musically and lyrically.

"Rush And 2112: 50 Years" tells the complete story behind this landmark album through:

* A deep exploration of how "2112" was created and why it remains the band's masterpiece

* Track‑by‑track analysis, including insight into the iconic 20‑minute "2112" suite

* Historical context on the state of rock in the mid‑'70s and the band's evolution in the decades that followed

* Rarely seen photography, including performance shots, candid offstage moments, and archival images

* Interviews and commentary that illuminate the band's creative process and enduring influence

RUSH's impact on rock music and popular culture is undeniable. With over 40 million records sold and a fiercely devoted global fanbase, the band continues to inspire musicians, writers, and listeners across generations. This volume captures the virtuosity, innovation, and spirit that made RUSH one of the most celebrated rock bands of all time.

"Rush And 2112: 50 Years" is an essential volume for fans old and new — a definitive tribute to a record that changed everything.

The epic "2112" album which guitarist Alex Lifeson described as "the first record where we sounded like RUSH," is widely regarded as a crucial landmark in RUSH's body of work. Although it was the band's fourth album, it's generally considered to be the one on which the band's epic sound and ambitious conceptual approach blossomed. Resisting record-company pressure to focus on shorter, more radio-friendly songs, the band stuck to its guns and constructed the album's seminal seven-part, 20-minute title piece, a conceptual suite set in a dystopian future.

In addition to its status as a creative landmark, "2112" was also RUSH's commercial breakthrough, becoming the band's first album to reach the Billboard LP chart and the first RUSH album to achieve gold sales status in the U.S. (it was subsequently certified platinum). "2112" was also RUSH's first platinum album in Canada, spawning a now-legendary Canadian tour that culminated in a three-night stand at Massey Hall in Toronto, which was recorded for RUSH's first live album, "All The World's A Stage".

"2112" is one of two RUSH albums listed in the book "1001 Albums You Must Hear Before You Die", and it ranked second on Rolling Stone's 2012 readers' poll of "Your Favorite Prog Rock Albums of All Time". In 2006, the non-profit Audio-Visual Preservation Trust Of Canada chose "2112" as a culturally significant example of Canada's audio-visual heritage.

Daniel Bukszpan has been a freelance writer for over 25 years. He has written for such publications as Fortune, CNBC, Condé Nast Traveler, and more. He is the author of "The Encyclopedia of Heavy Metal", "The Encyclopedia Of New Wave", "The Art Of Brutal Legend", "Woodstock: 50 Years Of Peace And Music", "Ozzy At 75", "Iron Maiden At 50" and "Rush At 50". Dan also contributed to the books "AC/DC: High-Voltage Rock 'N' Roll", "Iron Maiden: The Ultimate Unauthorized History Of The Beast", "Metallica: The Complete Illustrated History" and "Rush: The Illustrated History".