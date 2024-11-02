RUSH's GEDDY LEE Reveals More Details About '72 Stories' Book Based On His Baseball Memorabilia Collection

RUSH bassist/vocalist Geddy Lee has revealed more details about his "72 Stories" book, which will be released on December 1 via Showtech. The book was previously gifted as a limited edition to the winning bidders in Geddy's 2023 auction of some of his extensive baseball memorabilia collection.

Geddy says: "This book — '72 Stories' —- represents a peek into what I love about baseball, its history and characters and most importantly their passion for playing the great American pastime. Hope you dig it!"

"72 Stories" is an autographed, limited-edition book, and is exclusive to RushBackstage.

At 160 pages, this cloth-bound coffee table book has Geddy telling the stories of some of his favorite items from his extensive baseball memorabilia collection.

This limited-edition book comes enclosed in a cloth-bound slipcase. Also included with this edition is an exclusive Geddy Lee baseball, custom-made for this project.

One could say that Geddy is the sport of baseball's de-facto rock and roll ambassador. His love for the game has not been kept a secret during his five decades in the spotlight, whether sitting behind home plate at his hometown Toronto Blue Jays games, attending games throughout the MLB, or singing the national anthem at the 1993 all-star game in Baltimore. In his book, Geddy tells the stories of 72 unique pieces of baseball memorabilia he has collected over the years.

"Baseball was in my bones long before music started to seriously divert my attention," Geddy said. "Through the '80s … I was absolutely mad for the game, devoting much of my spare time to learning the nuances of the gameplay and who the current players were, devouring reference books, biographies and novels about the sport … Those game-used baseballs brought me closer to the athletes, transporting me right onto the field during their moments of triumph and failure. I fell in love with the idea that baseballs could tell a story."

A regular edition of "72 Stories" will be widely available in the spring of 2025, published by HarperCollins.

Lee touched upon the "72 Stories" book last year while speaking to the Illinois Entertainer about his baseball memorabilia auction. He said at the time: "It's a collection of stories from some of my favorite items in my collection. Maybe I'll release it on opening day next year; I don't know. I'm going to include a copy of the book to the winning bidders of those particular items in my sale that are also featured in this book. I'll give them a signed copy.'

He continued: "[The book] came together in a relatively painless way. I wrote it with my co-writer Daniel Richler. Richard Sibbald, who shot the 'Big Beautiful Book Of Bass', took the photographs. They're absolutely stunning… So, there is a book, and I'm really pleased with it. I'm trying to get it printed now, in time for the auction. It's called '72 Stories From The Collection Of Geddy Lee'."

Lee's memoir, "My Effin' Life", was released in November 2023 through HarperCollins. The book includes stories of Geddy's parents' traumatic experiences as teenagers in concentration camps in World War II as well as "intimate stories of his lifelong friendships with bandmates Alex Lifeson and Neil Peart — deeply mourning Peart's recent passing," according to the book's synopsis.

The idea for Lee's memoir came about after he wrote his previous book, 2018's "Geddy Lee's Big Beautiful Book Of Bass". He found the time to write "My Effin' Life" while locked down at home in Toronto during the pandemic.

The now-71-year-old Lee took "My Effin' Life" on the road to venues all over North America in November and December 2023.

Peart died in January 2020 after a three-year battle with glioblastoma.

RUSH waited three days to announce Peart's passing, setting off shockwaves and an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians all over the world.

RUSH's final tour concluded on August 1, 2015 at the Forum in Los Angeles. Peart indicated at the time that he wanted to retire while he was still able to play well, along with a desire to spend more time at home with his young daughter.