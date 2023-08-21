DAVID ELLEFSON: 'I Let Things Come As They Come'

As part of Jonathan Montenegro's "My 3 Questions To" series, former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson was asked what else is left for him to conquer. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "You know, I let things come as they come. I don't try to plan everything out, and I've kind of done most of the big significant things. But just when you think you've done it all or seen it all, something else comes along. My band DIETH, we're doing some great stuff right now, playing some cool festivals. And we're based up in Gdańsk, Poland, so just when I thought I'd been everywhere, I get invited to Gdańsk, Poland. So there's a good example. So, every day is a good day — good day to get up and play and have fun with your friends."

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH more than two years ago, just days after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

Shortly before Ellefson was dismissed from MEGADETH, he released a statement on Instagram denying all social media chatter that he "groomed" an underage fan. He also filed a report with the police department in Scottsdale, Arizona alleging unlawful distribution of sexually explicit images of him by unknown offenders.

Dave Mustaine — who formed MEGADETH with Ellefson in 1983 — released a statement on May 24, 2021 announcing the bassist's departure from the band. In the statement, Dave said: "We do not take this decision lightly. While we do not know every detail of what occurred, with an already strained relationship, what has already been revealed now is enough to make working together impossible moving forward."

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Mustaine, alleging the frontman shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.

DIETH, which features Ellefson alongside Swedish guitarist/vocalist Guilherme Miranda (formerly of ENTOMBED A.D.) and drummer Michał Łysejko (ex-DECAPITATED), released its debut album, "To Hell And Back", on June 2 via Napalm Records. The LP includes the song "Walk With Me Forever", featuring the first-ever solo lead vocal performance of Ellefson's career. The track's haunting accompanying music video shows Ellefson narrating a story of love and loss, directed by Oskar Szramka and starring notable Polish actors Jan Napieralski and Agnieszka Goździewicz.