SABATON Teams With 'Conqueror's Blade' Video Game In Exciting Collaboration

Poros Interactive and Booming Tech have announced an epic collaboration with SABATON for the ongoing 21st season of the company's online tactical action-strategy game Conqueror's Blade. As the Lionfire season delves further into the history of Swedish warfare, an in-game event will create thrilling opportunities for players to connect across gaming and music with SABATON-inspired activities and cosmetic items, including weapon attires and a new in-game cosmetic skin turning lead singer Joakim Brodén into a Swedish warrior.

The Battle Metal: Sabaton & Conqueror's Blade event runs from November 21 through December 5, and it marks the first time that a celebrity likeness will be featured as a playable skin. A newly released trailer shares a first look at the event while SABATON's "The Lion From The North" gives the action a hard-driving soundtrack. As the trailer illustrates, Booming Tech put a great deal of care into ensuring that Brodén's warrior attire is period-accurate — and appropriately epic, thanks to an electric new Maul attire that was designed with the SABATON singer's input.

Here's a full rundown of what fans can expect from the Battle Metal event:

* Sabaton Metal Legend Attire featuring the voice and likeness of SABATON lead singer Joakim Brodén, with two unique looks included.

* The Sabaton Rockcrusher is a weapon attire that transforms the Maul, giving it the look and feel of an electric guitar. Complete with custom sound effects and a unique emote!

* The Sabaton Mini Battle Pass, included with the purchase of the Sabaton Metal Legend attire or the bundled Metal Legend/Rockcrusher attire pack, unlocks missions that lead to dozens of additional rewards, including an Emerald Warrior variant of the SABATON attire.

* A reworked "Sabaton Fortress" siege map, backed by a newly recorded orchestral version of SABATON's "The Lion From The North".

* Community events! You can check out the Conqueror's Blade web site for more details on the Battle Metal event.

The mediums we play in may be different, but SABATON and Poros Interactive are united by a shared desire to explore history through art," said Yannik Hellmich, director, publishing and product at Booming Tech. "Conqueror's Blade thrives in 2024 thanks to our active and dedicated community, and we think our players will love the thematically perfect marriage between our game's history-grounded action and SABATON's epic power chords."

The Lionfire season launched on September 19, introducing a new Swedish hero, the "Star Bastion" map and three units inspired by the period: Reitar Pistoleers, Swinefeather Musketeers and Lionroar Cannon Crews. The season is directly inspired by the reign of King Gustavus Adolphus, the 17th-century Swedish ruler who is often referred to as "the father of modern warfare." Notably, the title of SABATON's song "The Lion From The North" is also a direct nod to another of the king's well-known nicknames.

"Gustavus Adolphus is considered one of Sweden's greatest kings, and we wrote 'The Lion From The North' as a tribute to his legacy," said SABATON bassist Pär Sundström. "Booming Tech has dreamed up a cool crossover and I'm really excited to experience that! Two worlds are colliding in a really special way, and I see so many stories in this collaboration on the horizon."

Conqueror's Blade is a free-to-play online multiplayer game in which players take control of heroic warlords, commanding and leading their troops in massive, historically inspired battles. Featuring more than 120 military units from across the globe, a diverse array of sprawling battlefield maps, and multiple ways to play, Conqueror's Blade embodies a truly unique mix of tactical strategy, in-your-face action, and map-altering diplomacy in its gameplay. All of this is underpinned by an extensive offering of customization options, allowing players to express themselves as they write their own historical war stories.

Conqueror's Blade is a self-published release from Booming Tech under the company's Poros Interactive label. The game launched in summer 2019 and has built up a significant following in subsequent years, with more than 6 million players having logged on to date. The game continues to thrive in 2024, bringing in more than 1,000 engaged players each day since Booming Tech stepped in to take over publishing duties earlier this year.

For more information on Conqueror's Blade, visit the game's official web site.