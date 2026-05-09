SACRED REICH Is Mixing New Album 'Into The Abyss': 'It Sounds Incredible'

Arizona thrash metal veterans SACRED REICH are mixing their new album, "Into The Abyss", with legendary producer Bill Metoyer for a tentative late 2026 release via Metal Blade Records. The follow-up to 2019's "Awakening" was recorded at The Focusrite Room in Mesa, Arizona, with John Aquilino and SACRED REICH at the production helm. Aquilino also engineered the effort, which will mark SACRED REICH's recording debut with new drummer Eduardo Baldo, who replaced SACRED REICH's longtime drummer Dave McClain last fall.

On Friday (May 8),SACRED REICH shared a photo from The Focusrite Room on social media and included the following message: "Recording studio or bridge of the Starship Enterprise? We recorded The Focusrite Room in Mesa, Arizona on a one of a kind Focusrite desk. It sounds incredible. The new album 'Into The Abyss' will feature 11 tracks. It was engineered by John Aquilino and produced by John and SACRED REICH. We are mixing now with Bill Metoyer. Can't wait for you all to hear the record."

Baldo, the Brazilian drummer who most recently played with the Los Angeles-based band RED DEVIL VORTEX, sat behind the drum kit for SACRED REICH's European shows in November with HATEBREED.

When SACRED REICH announced Baldo's official addition to the band last December, SACRED REICH said in a statement: "Baldo played the recent shows in Europe with us and crushed it! He's a great dude and fit right in with us. We are excited to move forward with Baldo behind the kit bringing his own style, enthusiasm and power. Welcome to SACRED REICH!"

In late October, SACRED REICH's longtime drummer Dave McClain commented on his latest exit from the band, explaining in a social media post that he "decided to move on" and adding that he would "still [be] 100% doing my thing, whether it's touring, recording, teaching or just playing in my home studio."

When SACRED REICH announced McClain's departure on October 20, 2025, the band wrote in a statement: "Dave McClain is no longer a member of SACRED REICH. We wish him the best.

"We are excited for this new chapter in SACRED REICH history."

McClain was originally a member of SACRED REICH from 1991 to 1995. He played on the "A Question" EP (1991) and the "Independent" (1993) and "Heal" (1996) albums before leaving to join MACHINE HEAD.

McClain rejoined SACRED REICH in December 2018 and recorded the band's first album in 23 years, "Awakening", which was released in 2019 via Metal Blade Records. The LP was produced by Arthur Rizk, who has previously worked with CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, POWER TRIP and CODE ORANGE, among others.

The now-60-year-old musician, who joined MACHINE HEAD in 1995, announced his departure from the California metal band in October 2018. McClain, along with guitarist Phil Demmel, went on to complete the Robb Flynn-fronted act's "Freaks & Zeroes Tour" before they both officially exited the group.

"Awakening" was described in a press release as "a timeless collection comprised of blistering thrash, crushing grooves, killer solos and socially conscious lyrics that demonstrate a true understanding of everything that matters most in the world today."

"Awakening" was engineered by John Aquilino and was mastered by Maor Appelbaum.

Image credit: Helldorado Festival Official