SAGA Guitarist IAN CRICHTON To Miss Shows After Breaking Leg

Longtime SAGA guitarist Ian Crichton will miss some of the band's upcoming concerts after recently breaking his leg.

The news of Crichton's absence from the shows was broken by the Canadian progressive music icons via social media earlier today.

They wrote: "Dear SAGA Family, Friends, and Guests,

"We regret to inform you that our legendary mate, Ian Crichton, has unfortunately broken his foot/leg and went in for treatment last Friday. We've been informed that it will take around 6-8 weeks for Ian to recover, and we'll provide a further update around that time. Please join us in wishing Ian plenty of rest and a swift recovery.

"Meanwhile, we're acutely aware of the significant efforts our fans and partners have put into these shows, and we're determined not to let any of you down. We're on our toes, excited for the challenge, and eager to see how it all unfolds.

"As you can imagine, the past few days have been challenging as we explored our options. In a surprise twist, our very own bass boss, Dusty Chesterfield, has graciously offered to stand in for Ian — just as he did for Ian's brother, our co-founder and bassist Jim Crichton, back in August, 2018. How cool is that?

"In turn, Dusty has invited his friend and long-time collaborator, Michael 'Mike' Borkosky, to join us for these upcoming shows. Not only is Mike a Prog fan, but he's also a multi-talented pro who has toured with Alannah Myles, Sass Jordan, Melanie Doane, and currently with Rough Trade/ Carole Pope and JD Fortune Rocks INXS.

"We're incredibly proud of Dusty and Mike for stepping up on such short notice — please give them both a round of encouragement!"

SAGA has released nearly two dozen albums so far, including the band's latest, "Symmetry", which came out in March 2021 via earMUSIC.

SAGA formed in 1977 in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and released its first album in 1978. Since that time, SAGA has sold ten million albums and performed in over 20 countries to over 15 million people.

For over 45 years, SAGA has led the way in music innovation and audience interaction. Throughout this time, the band has released nearly two dozen studio-recorded CDs under the umbrella of major record companies and has filmed over 20 music videos. Their hits include "Don't Be Late", "Wind Him Up", "On The Loose", "The Flyer" and "Scratching The Surface".

SAGA is widely regarded as one of the most influential progressive rock bands in Canada and around the world.

SAGA is: Michael Sadler, Dusty Chesterfield, Ian Crichton, Jim Gilmour and Mike Thorne.