SAGA's MICHAEL SADLER Sets Record Straight About His Cancer Battle: 'I Am Not Currently 'Terminal' Nor 'In Transition''

Vocalist Michael Sadler of Canadian progressive music icons SAGA has shared a new update on his health, just a day after he revealed that the rare form of aggressive cancer with which he was diagnosed last year was "incurable and untreatable".

On Sunday (July 13),the 71-year-old musician took to his social media to write: "Dear Family, Friends, and Community, I want to address recent media coverage about my post on July 12th, sharing about the passing of my sister and the cancer in my family.

"To clarify, I am not currently 'terminal' nor 'in transition.' Misinterpretations of my post have caused concern among friends which I deeply regret.

"In sharing my own diagnosis of my rare muscle-invasive cancer, which occurs in only 3-5% of cases, I was merely noting my family's situation.

"The surgery I underwent successfully removed the cancer, and as no further treatment or cure is available in my case, my focus is on staying healthy. In contrast, my brother's leukemia is managed with a daily pill for life.

"Moving forward, I'm committed to staying healthy, reducing stress, and living purposefully — making music as long as I'm able and cherishing time with family and friends.

"Thank you for your support and for helping me set the record straight."

In the aforementioned July 12 post, Sadler opened up about his cancer battle while also disclosing that he recently lost his sister to cancer and that his brother is also suffering from the disease. He wrote in part: "I learned in April, just before boarding a cruise, that my cancer is incurable and untreatable. Though I’m currently stable and otherwise doing well, this news has turned my life toward a more introspective and purposeful path.

"In this autumn of my life, I find myself reflecting on all the time I wasted and the precious moments I have left — what to do, with whom, and how to spend it. I'm learning to live in this uncertain space, cherishing every moment I'm given.

"With all this, I am deeply aware of my responsibilities and I plan on looking forward as best as we can. I'm working on leaving a musical legacy both for the band, completing my new projects and of course, keeping my promises to my family.

"It is what it is, I can only hope that you'll continue to support my efforts and hope to see you all again at my various events — maybe we'll say hi to each other and take selfies a few more times."

Sadler, who celebrated his latest birthday on July 5, added: "With that said, your outpouring of birthday wishes and sympathy has touched my heart more than I can express. Thank you all for your love and kindness during this bittersweet time. Your love and friendship means the world to me and my family. May your lives be blessed."

When Michael's wife Gwen first revealed his diagnosis last September, she wrote that he was battling "a highly aggressive form of muscle invasive cancer, a rare type that occurs in only 3-5 % of the cases."

SAGA has released nearly two dozen albums so far, including the band's latest, "Symmetry", which came out in March 2021 via earMUSIC.

SAGA formed in 1977 in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, and released its first album in 1978. Since that time, SAGA has sold ten million albums and performed in over 20 countries to over 15 million people.

For over 45 years, SAGA has led the way in music innovation and audience interaction. Throughout this time, the band has released nearly two dozen studio-recorded CDs under the umbrella of major record companies and has filmed over 20 music videos. Their hits include "Don't Be Late", "Wind Him Up", "On The Loose", "The Flyer" and "Scratching The Surface".

SAGA is widely regarded as one of the most influential progressive rock bands in Canada and around the world.

SAGA is: Michael Sadler, Dusty Chesterfield, Ian Crichton, Jim Gilmour and Mike Thorne.