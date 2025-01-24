SAMMY HAGAR, ROBIN ZANDER, GLENN HUGHES, MATT SORUM, Others To Perform At 'Rock For Responders' Benefit Concert

Pacific Battleship Center (PBC),the 501(c)3 nonprofit that owns and operates the National Museum of the Surface Navy at the Battleship IOWA and Los Angeles Fleet Week, today announced it will host an evening in honor of Los Angeles's first responders, military, and disaster response agencies. The Rock For Responders benefit concert will be held Thursday, February 27, 2025 at the Battleship IOWA Museum in San Pedro, California.

Rock For Responders will celebrate and support firefighters, police, military, and disaster response agencies, highlighting their critical roles in ensuring community resilience and recovery. Actor, comedian, and USAF veteran BJ Lange will emcee the event, with an appearance by Matt Gutman, chief national correspondent, ABC News. The program will include a classic rock concert by rock supergroup KINGS OF CHAOS featuring rock icons Sammy Hagar, Robin Zander (CHEAP TRICK),Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE),Matt Sorum (GUNS N' ROSES, VELVET REVOLVER),Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL),Orianthi (ALICE COOPER),Carmine Rojas (DAVID BOWIE, ROD STEWART),Brent Woods (GENE SIMMONS, CHEVY METAL) and more. Additional artists and special guests to be announced. Food and beverages will be available onsite from various local-area food trucks.

As a regional leader in the Defense Support of Civil Authorities (DSCA) program, PBC has played a critical role in facilitating the building of relationships between regional first responders, military, and emergency planning professionals through leadership summits and exercises conducted annually during LA Fleet Week. PBC activities strengthen resiliency and support recovery resulting in better-coordinated interagency response and recovery efforts. This concert announces the establishment of the LA Disaster Recovery and Resilience Collective (LADRRC),a program of the PBC that is focused on building a more resilient Los Angeles through relationships, resources, and knowledge to effectively assist in disaster recovery.

"This event will give the local community the opportunity to recognize and celebrate the extraordinary work that our first responders dedicated in the effort to reduce the loss of life and destruction of property during the recent fires," explained Jonathan Williams, president and CEO of Pacific Battleship Center. "In addition to enjoying an epic classic rock concert, attendees can be assured that the funds raised from their participation in this event are going to programs that impact lives, foster cooperation between agencies during times of crisis, and boost the morale of those who serve on the front lines."

Tickets for the event will be free for first responders and distributed in advance by event organizers. Blocks of tickets will be available for sponsors and veterans, and a limited number of individual tickets will be available for sale to the public.

For more information, visit pacificbattleship.com.

Located in the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro, California, Pacific Battleship Center is an award-winning 501(c)3 nonprofit founded in 2008 to ignite curiosity, connect communities, and enhance understanding of America's role in maritime peace and prosperity. Dedicated to connecting communities with America's maritime history, Pacific Battleship Center welcomes over 300,000 visitors annually aboard Battleship IOWA and supports its mission through sponsorships, donations, and a dedicated crew of volunteers who donate over 60,000 hours each year. Pacific Battleship Center's family of brands includes Battleship IOWA, National Museum of the Surface Navy, Freedom of the Seas, LA Fleet Week, Camp Battleship, and Vicky's Doghouse Café.

Pacific Battleship Center has been designated as the official 501(c)3 nonprofit partner for the Los Angeles Emergency Management Department (EMD).