SAOSIN Releases First Single And Music Video In Over A Decade

Rock band SAOSIN has signed to Sumerian Records, joining the label's already illustrious roster including BAD OMENS, Poppy, HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD, and more. They have also shared their first new music in over a decade, as well as their first since the band — guitarists Beau Burchell and Phil Sgrosso, bassist Chris Sorenson and drummer Alex Rodriguez — reunited with vocalist Cove Reber. Reber, who initially joined SAOSIN in 2004, sang on the band's first two albums, including certified-gold single "You're Not Alone".

New single "Starting Over Again" marks an explosive return for SAOSIN as well as the first major contribution/collaboration with Sgrosso, who has been with the group since 2016. Sgrosso, along with Burchell, handled all production and mixing for the track, giving the band full creative control from start to finish.

Watch the music video for "Starting Over Again" below.

"'Starting Over Again' is our first new music in over a decade, and it came from the fans calling for it and us realizing the timing finally felt right. The chemistry in this lineup is undeniable, and everything just clicked," SAOSIN shares. "This song is exactly what the title says. A reset, but with more clarity, more urgency, and way more fire behind it. It feels like the start of something big for us, not a throwback, but a step forward."

Fans around the world can look forward to seeing SAOSIN live this year. The band will be on tour this month in New Zealand and Australia, followed by dates in Southeast Asia and appearances at Slam Dunk Festival in the U.K. They'll also be performing at Vans Warped Tour in Mexico City and Aftershock festival in Sacramento later this year, and they'll be setting sail from Miami with the Emo's Not Dead cruise at the top of 2027.

SAOSIN have long occupied a singular space in post-hardcore that bridges melodic ambition with technical precision and an emotional intensity that has resonated across generations of fans. Formed in Orange County, California in the early 2000s, the band quickly became a defining voice of the genre, earning a devoted following through relentless touring and a string of influential releases.

Following the early success of their debut EP and the breakout momentum of their self-titled full-length, SAOSIN solidified their place in the scene with soaring vocals, intricate guitar work, and anthemic songwriting. The band's era with vocalist Cove Reber marked a commercial and creative peak, producing fan favorites including the gold-certified single "You're Not Alone". Over the years, a tight-knit lineup that includes guitarist Beau Burchell, guitarist Phil Sgrosso, bassist Chris Sorenson and drummer Alex Rodriguez has allowed the band to evolve while maintaining the core sound that first defined them.

Now, more than two decades into their career, SAOSIN enter a new chapter with renewed clarity and purpose. Reuniting with Reber and signing to Sumerian Records, the band returns with their first new music in over a decade. Their latest single, "Starting Over Again", signals not just a comeback, but a forward-looking statement that captures the chemistry of a revitalized lineup and the urgency of a band with unfinished business.

With a global touring schedule spanning Australia, Southeast Asia, the U.K. and major festival appearances, SAOSIN continue to prove that their influence hasn't faded but only grown stronger. Balancing legacy with progression, they remain a vital force in modern post-hardcore, pushing their sound forward while honoring the connection that has carried them this far.

Photo credit: Anna Lee