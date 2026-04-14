SYMPHONY X Vocalist RUSSELL ALLEN Shares Emotional New Ballad 'Love Her Like I Do (Ava's Song)' In Honor Of Autism Awareness Month

Acclaimed vocalist Russell Allen, best known as the powerhouse frontman of progressive metal legends SYMPHONY X, has released a deeply personal new ballad titled "Love Her Like I Do (Ava's Song)" in recognition of Autism Awareness Month. The heartfelt track offers an intimate glimpse into Allen's experience as a father raising a daughter on the autism spectrum, delivering a moving message of empathy, acceptance, and unconditional love.

"Love Her Like I Do (Ava's Song)" reflects the emotional journey of watching his daughter grow, navigate social challenges, and find her place in the world. The song blends Allen's signature vocal intensity with a tender, vulnerable performance, resulting in one of the most personal recordings of his career.

"The song was written over several years navigating the evolution of our daughter's life on the spectrum," Allen explains. "Observing her behaviors that most would consider quirky became normal to me and my family. It became increasingly difficult for her to make friends in her life, though we tried several groups and activities for her to explore. Her social anxiety would overwhelm her senses and she would just retreat into her 'world' and stim a lot."

Allen continues, "The heartbreaking moment for me was when she came home from school and asked, 'Why are the kids playing and having fun but not with me?' The fact that she was so aware of her situation was both enlightening and difficult for us, because we knew she couldn't change who she was for acceptance of her peers. But why should she? So the song became my wish — a father's wish — for my daughter to find a world full of people who would accept her and love her the way we do."

Released during Autism Awareness Month, the track aims to shine a light on the experiences of families navigating life on the spectrum while encouraging compassion and understanding. Through "Love Her Like I Do (Ava's Song)", Allen hopes to foster greater awareness and celebrate the beauty of individuality.

"Love Her Like I Do (Ava's Song)" is available now on all major streaming platforms.

Listeners interested in learning more about autism and how to support individuals and families in their communities are encouraged to explore resources from organizations such as the Autism Society Of America and Autism Speaks. These groups provide educational materials, support networks, and guidance on advocacy, inclusion, and understanding life on the autism spectrum.

Russell Allen is an American heavy metal vocalist celebrated for his powerful voice, commanding stage presence, and exceptional versatility across progressive metal, power metal, and hard rock. Born on July 19, 1971, in Long Beach, California , Allen has earned international recognition as one of the most respected and influential singers in modern metal.

Allen is best known as the longtime frontman of SYMPHONY X, which he joined in 1995. With Allen at the helm, the band achieved global acclaim through landmark albums such as "The Divine Wings Of Tragedy" (1997),"V: The New Mythology Suite" (2000),"The Odyssey" (2002) and "Paradise Lost" (2007). His commanding vocal range and emotive delivery have been central to the band's signature blend of technical precision and melodic intensity.

Beyond SYMPHONY X, Allen has showcased his versatility through numerous collaborations and side projects. He formed the melodic metal supergroup ALLEN/LANDE alongside Norwegian vocalist Jørn Lande, releasing several critically acclaimed albums that highlighted his ability to balance power with melody. He also fronted the hard rock band ADRENALINE MOB, further demonstrating his adaptability across heavier and groove-oriented styles.

In addition to his work in the metal and rock scenes, Allen has captivated audiences worldwide as a vocalist with the TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA (TSO). Known for its elaborate live productions and symphonic rock sound, TSO has provided Allen with a platform to reach millions of fans through extensive arena tours, particularly during the holiday season. His performances with the orchestra showcase not only his vocal power but also his theatrical presence and emotional expressiveness.

Continuing to evolve artistically, Russell Allen is embarking on an exciting new chapter with the launch of a new rock-focused project. This venture marks a return to his hard rock roots, emphasizing powerful melodies, blues-infused vocals, and high-energy songwriting while retaining the intensity and passion that have defined his career.

Allen's vocal style is often compared to legendary singers such as Ronnie James Dio, characterized by its rich tone, emotional depth, and commanding presence. His lyrics frequently explore themes of mythology, philosophy, and personal struggle, contributing to the epic and narrative-driven nature of his music.

With a career spanning decades, Russell Allen continues to influence the metal and rock communities through his recordings and electrifying live performances. His dedication to his craft and unmistakable voice have solidified his status as one of the premier vocalists in the genre.

Press photo courtesy of Secret Service Publicity