SAXON: 'Portraits' Photo Book Coming From RUFUS PUBLICATIONS

"Portraits Of Saxon - Through The Eighties", the latest book in the new "Portraits" series from Rufus Publications, is a photographic celebration of SAXON at their hungriest, most powerful and strident, fronted of course by the authentic Peter "Biff" Byford, a man who before SAXON earned his living working down the mines. Renowned writer and fan Dave Ling provides an essay charting the bands journey through the 1980s. This unofficial book is 230mm square, case-bound, 240 pages, printed on luxury 170gsm matt-coated paper. The book comes with a fold-out poster and is presented in a black slipcase with a gold foil logo. The main edition comes in 500 numbered copies and sells for £55 plus shipping.

In addition to this, a much larger, ultra-limited Leather and Metal Edition measuring 375mm square and presented in recycled leather and a hand welded aluminium metal slipcase with a screen printed logo in a run of 50 numbered copies. This edition also comes with a unique lenticular for framing and will sell for £350.

The books will go on pre-sale on Friday, May 24 at 3 p.m. U.K. time and will feature a 10% pre-order discount if ordered before June 6. The books will ship worldwide at the end of July 2024.

Though SAXON's origins were undeniably humble, the band made some of the finest heavy metal of the 1980s and beyond, particularly during the heady years of 1980 and 1981, a timeframe during which they released three near-perfect albums in quick succession, as well as touring with their good friends MOTÖRHEAD and appearing at the inaugural Monsters Of Rock festival at Castle Donington, an experience so joyous and meaningful that they felt compelled to immortalize it via the Top 20 hit "The Bands Played On" ("See the people, feel the power/There was sixty thousand there").

SAXON's critically acclaimed 24th studio album, "Hell, Fire And Damnation", came out on January 19 via Silver Lining Music.

"Hell, Fire And Damnation" is an album which sees SAXON investigate all areas of history and mystery amidst ten of their most confident and thunderously powerful songs yet.

Produced by Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, EXODUS, ACCEPT) and Byford, with Sneap mixing and mastering, "Hell, Fire And Damnation" strides the perfect line between confident, current power, and gloriously irreverent flexing of the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal muscle which SAXON co-created.

"I think this album's one of the best he's done sound-wise, and he's done a lot of albums," Biff declared. "It has a really raw, vibrant sound... if you compress the total time making this album, it was four weeks tops… you can hear everything brilliantly, nothing's overcomplicated, nothing's over compressed. The guitar sounds are fucking immense, they're just great, raw guitar sounds. And we haven't done a lot of overdubbing on there, it's just playing. I really, really like it."

Early last year, SAXON guitarist Paul Quinn announced that he was stepping back from touring with the band. As a result of his decision, SAXON canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as the appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise. Quinn has since been replaced on the road by DIAMOND HEAD's Brian Tatler.

Brian has already joined fellow guitarist Doug Scarratt, drummer Nigel Glockler, bassist Tim "Nibbs" Carter and Byford for a number of shows in late 2023 and early 2024, but will continue to be a member of DIAMOND HEAD.

Byford and Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".