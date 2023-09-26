SAXON's BIFF BYFORD And Son SEB To Release Second HEAVY WATER Album 'Dreams Of Yesterday' This Friday

HEAVY WATER, the lockdown project created by SAXON frontman Biff Byford and his son Seb Byford, will release its latest groove-saturated, riff-mighty, hip-shaking collection of timeless rock 'n' roll titled "Dreams Of Yesterday" on September 29 via Silver Lining Music.

Kicking things off is the swagger and thrust of the steamy, psychedelic-tinged single and title track "Dreams Of Yesterday", swirling less around the North of England than a patchouli-scented Los Angelian summer's night, a proper rock 'n' roll strutter.

"We went back to a time of a great musical revolution to get inspiration for this track… 1965 West Coast America, a melting pot of music," explain Seb and Biff.

Not only does "Dreams Of Yesterday" enjoy the tighter, sharper cohesion of being a second project, the bloodline flows freely in its creative arc, with Biff reveling in the role of collaborator with Seb clearly enjoying himself. Pulling the experience, influence and craft of Biff and fusing it with some fresh twists invoking the likes of LED ZEPPELIN, SOUNDGARDEN and ALICE IN CHAINS, Seb takes to both the guitar and producer's chair with an effusive energy that crackles from every cut.

Whether it's the bombastic, bodaciously thick melodic swamp-stomp of "Shadows Of Life", the spiky, punk-dipped guitar-driven "Another Day" or the high-energy indie-tinged rock swirl of "Be My Saviour", "Dreams Of Yesterday" literally keeps you on your toes (air guitar in hand).

Seb recorded "Dreams Of Yesterday" at the Big Silver Barn in York, U.K., with Jacky Lehmann mixing alongside Jamie Scarratt. "Dreams Of Yesterday" is produced by Seb and Biff, with Biff taking up bass duties once more and sharing vocal duties with Seb, who throws down the big verses and plays the guitars with an effusive energy that crackles from every cut. At the same time, Tom Witts's assured drumming provides the perfect platform for what is, essentially, a genre-less celebration of exciting, engaging yet wholly egoless music.

"Dreams Of Yesterday" will be released as a CD digipak, on digital formats and D2C bundles.

"Dreams Of Yesterday" track listing:

01. Dreams Of Yesterday

02. Don't Take It For Granted

03. How Much Can You Take

04. Castaway

05. Shadows Of Life

06. Never Love Again

07. Another Day

08. Be My Saviour

09. Chain Reaction

10. Life To Live

Recording credits

Seb Byford - Guitar and vocals

Biff Byford - Bass and vocals

Tom Witts - Drums

Callum Witts - Keyboards on "Life To Live”

Photo by Steph Byford