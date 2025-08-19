SAXON's BIFF BYFORD Clarifies That He Is Battling Bowel Cancer, Not Cancer Of The Prostate

SAXON frontman Biff Byford has revealed the type of cancer he has been battling for the past few months.

Although Biff released a video message last week in which he implied that he underwent an operation to remove "a small tumor" from his "prostate gland", he now says that he was actually diagnosed with bowel cancer, which is cancer that is found anywhere in the large bowel, including the colon and rectum.

Byford will now be treated with chemotherapy for "a short period", resulting in the cancelation of a couple of shows and the postponement of several others.

Earlier today (Tuesday, August 19),Biff released the following message via social media: "Firstly thanks to everyone for their wonderful messages of support it really does mean a great deal to me.

"Following Friday's post I just wanted to clear up a couple of things that seem to have been slightly misinterpreted. Firstly, I just want to quickly clarify that I actually have bowel cancer not prostate cancer although I did have a scan on my prostate. Also, as reported in some media, we have not postponed all of our upcoming shows, only the shows that clashed with my chemotherapy treatment sessions.

"All of our special UK & Ireland 'Hell, Fire & Steel' tour dates this November are still going ahead as planned. There are not many tickets left now for these shows so grab them quick so as not to be disappointed. This will be the very last time we play our classic hit album 'Wheels Of Steel' from start to finish in the UK. We are also still playing Metal Hammer Paradise in Lübeck, Germany this November too. All of the rescheduled shows will be announced here imminently too.

"Tickets for all shows are available from www.saxon747.com.

"Thanks again for all your amazing support."

Bowel cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in the U.K.

Byford underwent surgery on July 8 to remove the cancer.

According to Cancer Research UK, patients are likely to have chemotherapy after surgery for colon cancer if they have stage 2 cancer and their cancer has features which increase the risk of it coming back, or if they have stage 3 cancer. Patients don't usually need chemotherapy if they have stage 1 colon cancer.

Biff previously said that his cancer was revealed when he underwent an MRI scan on his prostate gland before he went to America a few months ago.

According to the singer, his operation was "successful" and the doctors "got all the cancer out, but they just need to make sure there's none floating around in my bloodstream." He added that his prognosis is "good" and his "cure is progressing."

In August 2024, Biff underwent a "procedure" to treat atrial flutter, a type of heart rhythm abnormality, or arrhythmia, that causes the heart's upper chambers (atria) to beat too quickly.

In September 2019, Biff suffered a heart attack and underwent an emergency triple bypass surgery.

SAXON's latest album, "Hell, Fire And Damnation", marked the band's first release with new guitarist Brian Tatler (DIAMOND HEAD).

"Hell, Fire And Damnation" was produced by Andy Sneap (JUDAS PRIEST, EXODUS, ACCEPT) and Byford, with Sneap mixing and mastering.

In early 2023, SAXON guitarist Paul Quinn announced that he was stepping back from touring with the band. As a result of his decision, SAXON canceled its April 2023 South American tour as well as the appearance at the Monsters Of Rock cruise. Quinn has since been replaced on the road by Tatler.

Brian has been touring with fellow guitarist Doug Scarratt, drummer Nigel Glockler, bassist Tim "Nibbs" Carter and Byford since mid-2023, but continues to be a member of DIAMOND HEAD.

Byford and Quinn are the sole remaining original members in SAXON's current lineup.

Originally from South Yorkshire, England, SAXON has gone on to sell about 23 million albums and has produced such classic songs as "Denim And Leather", "Princess Of The Night", "Wheels Of Steel" and "Power And Glory".