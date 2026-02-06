SCORPIONS/Ex-MOTÖRHEAD Drummer MIKKEY DEE Joins Swedish Premium Automotive Platform VERDE MOTORI As Partner

Internationally renowned musician Mikkey Dee, drummer of SCORPIONS and former member of MOTÖRHEAD, has joined Verde Motori as a partner.

Verde Motori is a new premium network and advisory platform within the luxury automotive segment in Scandinavia. The company brings together more than 25 years of international experience from the high-end automotive industry and offers discreet and highly personalized advisory services for clients in the absolute top segment.

Verde Motori was founded by Johan Mårtensson, former country manager of Semler Premium in Sweden, responsible for the establishment and development of brands such as Lamborghini, Aston Martin, McLaren and Bentley in the Swedish market.

"Verde Motori is created to offer more than traditional car trading. We combine expertise, network and passion to create real value for our clients," says Mårtensson.

Adds Dee: "In the luxury segment, relationships and trust are everything. Verde Motori is built exactly around that, and I am proud to be part of this venture."

Through his global network across music, business and the automotive world, Dee strengthens Verde Motori's international reach and relationships.

Verde Motori focuses on exclusive vehicles, rare specifications and tailored solutions for demanding clients. The company collaborates with international dealers, collectors and selected industry stakeholders and organizes curated network events within the luxury automotive world.

In addition to automotive advisory, Verde Motori offers strategic access to motorsport through established relationships with professional teams and organizations.

Verde Motori is an independent premium automotive platform combining advisory, networking and exclusive services within luxury and collector cars. Through a global network of partners and collectors, the company provides discreet representation, international sourcing and strategic advisory. At the core of Verde Motori are relationships, trust and a passion for world-class automobiles.

Back in 2022, Dee was featured in a series of commercials for the car manufacturer Volvo.

The three spots, which promoted the Swedish company's new line of electric trucks, were filmed in Mikkey's hometown of Gothenburg.

In one video, which was shot at the city's Ullevi Stadium, Dee could be seen performing what Volvo called "possibly the highest-ever drum solo in the history of heavy metal."

Dee, who has been a member of SCORPIONS since 2016, played drums for KING DIAMOND from 1985 until 1989. The Swedish-born drummer also played with MOTÖRHEAD from 1991 until the band's dissolution in December 2015.

Dee played on the classic KING DIAMOND albums "Fatal Portrait", "Abigail" and "Them" until he left in 1988 to join Don Dokken. He returned a year later as a session player on KING DIAMOND's "Conspiracy".