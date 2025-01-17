SCORPIONS Postpone Las Vegas Residency Due To MIKKEY DEE's Ongoing Recovery

SCORPIONS have postponed their 2025 Las Vegas residency due to drummer Mikkey Dee's ongoing recovery from his recent hospitalization.

Promoted by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, "Scorpions - Coming Home To Las Vegas 60th Anniversary Las Vegas Residency" was scheduled to kick off on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. SCORPIONS.

The new dates are as follows:

August 14

August 16

August 19

August 21

August 23

SCORPIONS said in a statement: "We regret to inform you that due to Mikkey Dee's ongoing recovery from his recent hospitalization, we have made the decision to postpone our 'Coming Home To Las Vegas' residency to August 2025.

"The health and well-being of our brother is of the utmost importance. We wish Mikkey a full and speedy recovery and look forward to rocking with you all again soon!"

All tickets will be honored for the new dates. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

BUCKCHERRY will still provide support for the new SCORPIONS Las Vegas residency dates.

In celebration of SCORPIONS' 60th anniversary, the new show follows the band's two previous sold-out residencies at the venue — "Scorpions - Love at First Sting Las Vegas" in 2024 and "Sin City Nights" in 2022.

Earlier this month, Mikkey, who was previously a member of MOTÖRHEAD for 23 years, revealed that he was recovering after spending most of the holiday season battling a "very serious blood infection (Sepsis)."

In a post on social media, Dee said he spent three weeks in a hospital in his hometown of Gothenburg, Sweden, during which he underwent "several operations." He thanked his doctors and nurses for their "excellent care" and said he was back "home fighting this bastard bacteria" and that his "numbers are all going in the right direction." Dee added he had a lot of "recovery and rehab" ahead and was aiming to be "back on the drum stool" for SCORPIONS' upcoming residency.

Dee offered more details about his health setback in an interview with the Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, saying the medical emergency began with a sprained foot that quickly swelled and became infected.

"It was surgery right away, the first of three," Dee said. "They cut away what was dead and infected and badly infested. It was not a good journey I was on… Another day and I'd be playing drums with [late MOTÖRHEAD frontman] Lemmy in heaven. I can say that."