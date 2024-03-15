SCOTT STAPP Releases Music Video For Duet with DOROTHY, 'If These Walls Could Talk'

On the heels of achieving his highest-charting solo single to date, "Higher Power", which is currently blazing up the Mediabase Active Rock chart at No. 10, Grammy-winning songwriter, platinum solo artist and CREED singer Scott Stapp has released his highly anticipated fourth studio album of the same name, "Higher Power", via Napalm Records.

Today, Stapp also revealed his first-ever duet — the gripping acoustic ballad "If These Walls Could Talk" featuring rock queen Dorothy. Stunning in its authenticity about falling from grace and the long journey back to the top, the acoustic ballad showcases two Grammy-worthy vocal performances. The track has already earned early praise with Billboard, calling it "a powerful meditation," Blabbermouth dubbing it "a showstopper," Riff magazine applauding the "two powerhouse vocalists," while Midlands Rocks (U.K.) refers to the track as "an ethereal ballad." Accompanying the track's release is an equally impassioned official music video, directed by Nick Peterson (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, PAPA ROACH, EVANESCENCE, DOROTHY).

Dorothy states: "It was the highest honor for me to collaborate with Scott Stapp on such a beautiful, raw, emotional song. I've been a fan of his all my life and I hope this song positively impacts the world."

Scott states: "Recording this album was cathartic for me while going through the kinds of life challenges we all experience. Dorothy arrives at the album's turning point — that moment when you acknowledge how far you've come while recommitting to moving forward. Her performance is such a soulful contribution to the song that I'm grateful I didn't do this one alone."

"Higher Power" arrives just a month before the iconic frontman returns to the stage with CREED for the first time in ten years. The LP follows 2019's "The Space Between The Shadows", which debuted at No. 3 on the U.S. Current Rock Albums chart, the U.S. Current Hard Music Albums chart, and the U.K. Rock and Metal Chart, among countless other top chart positions.

On an album that traverses themes of loss, frustration, betrayal and near defeat, "Higher Power" features a co-writing appearance by multi-Grammy Award-winning songwriter and musician Steve McEwan on "Higher Power", which was produced by Marti Frederiksen and Scott Stevens, with co-production by Stapp.

Stapp explains: "'Higher Power' was born out of never-ending consequences with triggered, yet naive defiance. It's the realities and realizations of being human in this experiment we call life — holding on to hope in the dark waiting for the light."

"Higher Power" track listing:

01. Higher Power

02. Deadman's Trigger

03. When Love Is Not Enough

04. What I Deserve (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

05. If These Walls Could Talk (feat. Dorothy)

06. Black Butterfly

07. Quicksand (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

08. Youre Not Alone

09. Dancing In The Rain (feat. Yiannis Papadopoulos)

10. Weight Of The World

One of the most iconic voices in rock, Stapp first emerged as the high-energy, post-grunge frontman of CREED. With anthems like "Higher", "My Own Prison", "My Sacrifice" and "With Arms Wide Open", the band sold over 50 million albums, including a diamond certification. Throughout the early 2000s, CREED broke airplay records, sold out arenas, earned countless Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards, and a Grammy for "Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group". As a solo artist, Stapp has released the platinum-certified "The Great Divide" (2005),"Proof Of Life" (2013) which featured his first solo No. 1, "Slow Suicide", and 2019's "The Space Between The Shadows". In April 2024, Stapp will reunite with his CREED bandmates for the first time in a decade, as he returns in fighting form and stands as an inspiration to others who are struggling.

Stapp went through a highly publicized, drug-inflamed meltdown in 2014, after which he entered into an intensive rehab program. Stapp also lost custody of his three children during this period, while also missing a court hearing and allegedly threatening to kill then-president Obama.

After completing rehab, Scott spent the following year in intensive therapy. Although he was initially diagnosed with bipolar disorder, it was later determined that it was severe depression that led to addiction. Now nine years sober, Stapp spoke to Men's Health about health and fitness in 2019 when his comeback album was released, saying, "I hate to use the word, but I guess it has become my new addiction."