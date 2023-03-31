SCOTT WEILAND's Debut Solo Album, '12 Bar Blues', To Be Reissued With Previously Unreleased Tracks

Scott Weiland's solo debut, "12 Bar Blues", marks its 25th anniversary today, and Rhino is celebrating by remastering and expanding the acclaimed album for two upcoming releases.

On Record Store Day, the album will make its vinyl debut as a limited edition two-LP set. "12 Bar Blues" will be limited to 7,500 copies on 180-gram translucent blue and green vinyl and available exclusively at select independent music retailers on April 22 for $34.98. The set includes the original album with newly remastered audio along with three previously unreleased recordings: an acoustic version of "Barbarella" and session outtakes "Lazy Divey" and "Chateau Mars". The latter two tracks appeared on the original promotional version of the album sent out by Atlantic Records, but were cut from the commercial release.

On May 12, a deluxe version of "12 Bar Blues" with even more previously unreleased music will be available digitally. It features the newly remastered original album, the previously unreleased tracks from the vinyl release, plus five more previously unreleased recordings. The demo version of "Barbarella" from the digital deluxe version is available online today. The original music video for "Barbarella" has also been newly upgraded to 4K.

Best-known as the singer with the Grammy-winning bands STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and VELVET REVOLVER, Weiland took listeners on a sonic roller coaster ride in 1998 with "12 Bar Blues", his adventurous solo debut on Atlantic Records.

Weiland co-produced the album with Blair Lamb and played many instruments on the record, including guitar, bass, keyboards, drum loops, and more. He also was responsible for the album's design concept, which is an homage to "Blue Train", the 1958 album by legendary jazz saxophonist John Coltrane.

Victor Indrizzo, Zander Schloss and Jeff Nolan from the MAGNIFICENT BASTARDS (a group Weiland started in 1995) are featured throughout the record. In addition, several artists made guest appearances on "12 Bar Blues", including multi-Grammy winner Sheryl Crow playing accordion on "Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down" and jazz pianist Brad Mehldau on "Divider" and "Mockingbird Girl". Renowned musician/producer Daniel Lanois plays on "Desperation #5" and "Barbarella", and also mixed several songs on the original album. A trio of his unreleased mixes — including one for "Cool Kiss" — will make their debut on "12 Bar Blues (Deluxe Edition)" along with the demos for "Desperation #5" and the aforementioned "Barbarella".

"12 Bar Blues" 2-LP track listing (available April 22):

Side One

01. Desperation #5

02. Barbarella

03. About Nothing

04. Where's The Man

Side Two

01. Divider

02. Cool Kids

03. The Date

04. Son

Side Three

01. Jimmy Was A Stimulator

02. Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down

03. Mockingbird Girl

04. Opposite Octave Reaction

Side Four

01. Barbarella – Acoustic Version *

02. Lazy Divey *

03. Chateau Mars *

"12 Bar Blues (Deluxe Edition)" track listing (available Digitally May 12)

01. Desperation #5

02. Barbarella

03. About Nothing

04. Where's The Man

05. Divider

06. Cool Kids

07. The Date

08. Son

09. Jimmy Was A Stimulator

10. Lady, Your Roof Brings Me Down

11. Mockingbird Girl

12. Opposite Octave Reaction

13. Barbarella (Acoustic Version) *

14. Lazy Divey *

15. Chateau Mars *

16. Barbarella (Daniel Lanois Mix) *

17. Cool Kiss (Daniel Lanois Mix) *

18. Lady Your Roof Brings Me Down (Daniel Lanois Mix) *

19. Barbarella (Demo Version) *

20. Desperation #5 (Demo Version) *

* previously unreleased