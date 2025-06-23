SEBASTIAN BACH Looks Back On Touring With PANTERA: 'DIMEBAG Got A Knife Out And Stabbed The Couch In The Lobby Of The Hotel'

In a new interview with Tom Wilson of Australia's Sense Music Media, Sebastian Bach reflected on SKID ROW's 1992 tour with PANTERA as the support act. The former SKID ROW singer said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, it was wild. I remember being on the bus pulling into Philadelphia, and we got a call and they go, 'We've been kicked out of the hotel.' I go, 'What do you mean? I'm not even fucking there yet. How can I get kicked out if I'm not there?' And they go, 'Well, Dimebag [PANTERA guitarist Darrell Abbott] and Snake [SKID ROW guitarist Dave Sabo] did acid' — I mean, this is going way back; hey, kids don't get any ideas; it was a different time — but they go, 'Yeah, Dimebag and Snake did acid and Dimebag got a knife out and stabbed the couch in the lobby of the hotel.' And I go, 'Holy fuck, man.' So there's a couple stories that are pretty crazy like that. But he didn't stab any people — just the couch."

Asked if he thinks there are any modern rock stars out there, Bach responded: "Well, you might not be anticipating this, but I think Liam Gallagher from OASIS is completely hilarious. When I watch his interviews [laughs] — he is, to me, a rock star. When he said, 'Look,' he goes, 'Look, all I wanted out of life was a large-screen HDTV and a fit bird,' which is a hot chick. That's all I fucking want — that's all I want. Hey, Liam, you're speaking for me too. And I got a bunch of HDTVs, and my chick is fit as a fiddle. [Laughs]"

Back in 2015, Bach told Australia's "The Morning Show" that PANTERA was the "craziest" band to tour with. "I warm up my voice doing scales — all this boring vocal stuff — and they would warm up by doing 14 shots of Crown Royal [whisky]," he said. "'We're ready! Let's go!'"

After Dimebag was murdered on stage in December 2004, Bach released a lengthy message in which he said that "it was an absolute dream to stand on the side of the stage every night witnessing PANTERA's rise to fame, night after night, city after city," when SKID ROW and PANTERA toured together in 1992. "To have those crazy fuckers as my friends was something I will never forget," he said.

Bach is continuing to tour in support of his "Child Within The Man" album, which came in May 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music.

"Child Within The Man" — Sebastian's first album in more than 10 years — was well received, with Associated Press saying, "It shows a fierce performer in prime fighting form… his vocals remain sharp and his songwriting talents as cunning as ever," while Ultimate Classic Rock noted: "Bach's voice has lost none of its rage or range, even in the highest registers…" In addition, the album's "(Hold On) To The Dream" track was included in Consequence's "30 Best Metal & Hard Rock Songs Of 2024" which described the song as "a late-career masterpiece from the former SKID ROW singer. Baz hits some of the highest notes of his career on the sweeping ballad, an inspiring anthem about perseverance."

On the touring front, Sebastian performed a record 91 shows in 2024. The dates included two successful North American tours — one around the release of the album, followed by another leg of fall shows — and a series of overseas appearances just before the album's release.

This past January, Sebastian was back on TV when he appeared on Food Network's "Worst Cooks In America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains". In addition, in June 2024 Sebastian was the subject of an A&E "Biography: Rock Legends" special. This followed his 2023 appearance as "Tiki" on Fox's "The Masked Singer".

"Child Within The Man" was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Michael "Elvis" Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig of Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album's 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals.

"Child Within The Man" features guest appearances from John 5 (MÖTLEY CRÜE, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL) and Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) — who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach — and two tracks co-written with ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again"). Devin Bronson (guitars),Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums) round out the players on the album.

Prior to "Child Within The Man"'s arrival, Bach hadn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014.