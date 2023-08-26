SEBASTIAN BACH Says Singing At TAYLOR HAWKINS Tribute Concert Was One Of 'Coolest' Moments Of His Career

In an interview on the Illinois radio station 95 WIIL Rock on Friday morning (August 25),former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach said that his appearance at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California last September was one of the "coolest" moments of his career. Sebastian was joined at the event by BLACK SABBATH bassist Geezer Butler, METALLICA drummer Lars Ulrich, Dave Grohl and some of Dave's FOO FIGHTERS bandmates for a performance of two classic SABBATH songs: "Paranoid" and "Supernaut".

Bach said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I was fortunate enough and honored to play the Taylor Hawkins tribute at the L.A. Forum with Dave Grohl and the FOO FIGHTERS as my band and Lars Ulrich on drums and Geezer Butler on bass. Unfortunately, that was fairly recent. That was 'cause Taylor Hawkins was my friend and my buddy, and they asked me to sing with them at the tribute. So I couldn't believe [it]."

He added: "You know, they all say, 'Oh, NIRVANA's ended rock,' or whatever. Well, NIRVANA asked me to sing with them at the Forum. So, thank you. Thank you very much. That was the last time I played L.A.

Bach fronted SKID ROW until 1996, when he was fired. Instead of throwing in the towel, the remaining members took a hiatus and went on to play briefly in a band called OZONE MONDAY. In 1999, SKID ROW reformed and, after a bit of shuffling over the years, featured a lineup consisting of bassist Rachel Bolan, guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo and guitarist Scotti Hill, alongside drummer Rob Hammersmith and singer Johnny Solinger. SKID ROW fired Solinger over the phone in April 2015, a few hours before announcing ex-TNT vocalist Tony Harnell as his replacement. Eight months later, Harnell exited the band and was replaced by South African-born, British-based singer ZP Theart, who previously fronted DRAGONFORCE, TANK and I AM I. Theart was fired from SKID ROW in February 2022 and was replaced by Erik Grönwall, who was previously a member of the Swedish hard rock band H.E.A.T.

During an appearance on a December 2022 episode of the "I Am All In With Scott Patterson" podcast, Bach was asked if there has been any talk of a reunion of SKID ROW's classic lineup. He responded: "There was texting and a little talking. But there needs to be more talking."

When interviewer Scott Patterson pointed out that some of the other 1980s rock bands have been able to play stadiums in recent years, Bach concurred, saying: "Absolutely. POISON and Joan Jett, MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD… Yeah."

Asked "what is wrong" with the SKID ROW guys that they won't agree to reunite with Bach, Sebastian said: "Well, I have a manager named Rick Sales, and he protects my interests. So they've gotta deal with the business side of things, and they would rather maybe not deal with that, as far as I can tell — just not deal with that. But there's always a number. I mean, we're all still alive."

In 2021, Bach told Florida's 98.7 The Gater radio station that "there's no reason" for the classic SKID ROW not to reunite. "When those guys [in SKID ROW] try to say [about me], 'He's difficult to work with,' let me just say this one more time. We have not been in the same room together since the year 1996," he said. "Shut the eff up about you thinking you know what I'm like. You don't know anything about what I'm like. And the 'Gilmore Girls' think I'm okay to work with; Broadway thinks I'm okay to work with; the 'Trailer Park Boys' think I'm okay; GUNS N' ROSES think I'm pretty cool. We're not getting any younger."

Sebastian went on to say that a SKID ROW reunion "should" happen "for the fans. And we are absolutely running out of bands — bands that can play in sheds," he said. "The fact that we are all still alive and we are all in our 50s — some closer to 60 than others — but that, to me, is selfish that we're not together.

"I can play with anyone. I do play with everyone [laughs] — except for them."

Four years ago, Bach was asked by Rolling Stone what it would take for SKID ROW to be reunited. He responded: "It would take those guys to realize that I have a lifetime manager. His name is Rick Sales. I've been with him since 2006. They don't want to deal with a guy like that. They want to give some singer who doesn't have a manager $700 to $800 bucks a week. I've got a team that's worked with me and don't allow me to get fucked around. I didn't have that team when I was 19 years old."

In 2021, Bach completed a U.S. tour during which he celebrated the 30th anniversary of SKID ROW's sophomore album, "Slave To The Grind".