SEBASTIAN BACH: 'The Records I Leave Behind Will Be The Legacy Of Me Being Here On This Earth'

In a new interview with Rock 100.5 KATT FM's Cameron Buchholtz, former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach touched upon the fact that his current live setlist sees him still performing some of the songs from his latest solo album, "Child Within The Man", which came out two years ago. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I don't see why not. I always hear that: why would you put out a new record, because you have your hits from the '80s?' Well, okay, going by that logic, in 1989 when we put out the first SKID ROW record, we should have been doing songs from the '60s. [Laughs] 'Why are you putting out a record?' Like, what do you mean, why am I putting out a record? Why does RUSH put out 40 records?"

Bach continued: "I'm not in this for a little short amount of time. This is my life, and the records I leave behind will be the legacy of me being here on this earth. And that's something I take super serious. And yes, this record's been out for two years, but it's gonna be kind of hard to top this one, but I always say that, so [laughs] I'll do my best. And I am starting to feel that feeling, that itch of doing a new record. But I can't do it while I'm touring, and I'm gonna be touring for the foreseeable future."

Sebastian's latest comments echo those he made last month in an interview with Harley Roxx of Florida's Rock It 100.5 radio station. Asked if he had any new music in the works as a follow-up to "Child Within The Man", he responded at the time: "I'm starting to get that itch to do a new album. But the last one we did in the pandemic, and it was very easy to focus on it because there was no concerts or touring. It's really hard for me to concentrate on making a new album when I'm playing every night. So I don't know when this is gonna stop, but it's not anytime soon."

He added: "I do enjoy [performing live], but I also really enjoy making records. So I enjoy both of them."

In February, Bach told This Day In Metal that he needed to make a Christmas album at some point in his life. "I love Christmas music, and I know exactly the kind of Christmas record I would make," he said. "It's not gonna be 'Jingle Bells' with electric guitars. It's gonna be a traditional piano, organ-based record of vocals of songs that I did in the church when I was in Peterborough, Ontario at Anglican Church — All Saints, I think it was called. So that's what I want. I need to do that at some point."

Bach's current touring band includes his son Paris Bach on drums, "Bruiser" Brody DeRozie on guitar, and Fede Delfino on bass.

"Child Within The Man" — the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star and actor's first album in more than 10 years — was well-received, with Associated Press saying "…it shows a fierce performer in prime fighting form…his vocals remain sharp and his songwriting talents as cunning as ever," while Ultimate Classic Rock noted: "Bach's voice has lost none of its rage or range, even in the highest registers…" In addition, the album's "(Hold On) To The Dream" track was included in Consequence's "30 Best Metal & Hard Rock Songs Of 2024" which described the song as "...a late-career masterpiece from the former SKID ROW singer. Baz hits some of the highest notes of his career on the sweeping ballad, an inspiring anthem about perseverance."

"Child Within The Man" yielded the following singles/videos, all of which have impacted the rock charts: "Freedom", "What Do I Got To Lose?", "Everybody Bleeds" and "(Hold On) To The Dream" (along with the "(Hold On) To The Dream" alternate video),"Future Of Youth" and "To Live Again".

"Child Within The Man" was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Michael "Elvis" Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig of Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album's 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals.

"Child Within The Man" features guest appearances from John 5 (MÖTLEY CRÜE, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL) and Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) — who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach — and two tracks co-written with ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again"). Devin Bronson (guitars),Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums) round out the players on the album.

Prior to "Child Within The Man"'s arrival, Bach hadn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014.