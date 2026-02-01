SEBASTIAN BACH Wants To Make A Christmas Album: It's Not Gonna Be 'Jingle Bells' With Electric Guitars'

In a new interview with This Day In Metal, former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach spoke about some of his plans for the immediate future, which includes lots of touring with his solo band. He also said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "At some point in my life, I need to do a Christmas record. I love Christmas music, and I know exactly the kind of Christmas record I would make. It's not gonna be 'Jingle Bells' with electric guitars. It's gonna be a traditional piano, organ-based record of vocals of songs that I did in the church when I was in Peterborough, Ontario at Anglican Church — All Saints, I think it was called. So that's what I want. I need to do that at some point."

Asked how he feels when fans go up to him and say that a song or an album he made helped them through a hard time, Sebastian said: "You know what's wild, and I tell this to people all the time — you wouldn't believe how many strangers walk up to me in public and say, 'Hey, hey, dude. Hey.' They always say the same thing. They go, 'I love you, man.' I go, 'What?' I'm talking about 50-year-old men with beer bellies and rings through their nose and, like, 'Hey, Sebastian, I love you. I love you, man.' I go, 'Well, thank you.' And that never gets old. It happened to me yesterday in the airport five times. They all say, 'I love you, man.'

"I have never gone up to a stranger and said, 'I love you'," Bach continued. "That happens to me multiple times daily. If I'm in public, people will just walk up to me and say, 'I love you,' and I'm, like, 'Well, thank you. Thank you very much. That's very nice of you to say that.' That doesn't get old."

Sebastian added: "I said this to my wife and my stepson the other day. We were driving back from something that we were doing in L.A. to Vegas, and we were in the middle of the desert at a truck stop and I go, 'Isn't it weird how many people say that?' We got out of the car at the truck stop, the first person in the parking lot says, 'Sebastian.' I go, 'Yeah.' He goes, 'I love you.' I go, 'What the fuck?' And my wife and my boy, they turn around. We just start looking at each other and go, 'This is bizarre.' It's bizarre. It's bizarre. It's really crazy.

"Well, I think there's something to be said for people that last the test of time," Bach noted. "When people say that to me, it's because people have known me for 40 years, and that's a long time to be part of somebody's life."

Bach recently announced a 2026 North American headlining tour, "The Party Never Ends", kicking off February 26 in Highland, California at Yaamava' Casino. Joining the tour as direct support is STITCHED UP HEART, handpicked by Bach for his 2020 tour celebrating the debut SKID ROW album. That tour was ultimately cancelled due to COVID, making this long-awaited pairing finally come full circle.

Sebastian performed SKID ROW's classic debut album in its entirety during his recently completed Australian tour.

Bach's current touring band includes his son Paris Bach on drums, "Bruiser" Brody DeRozie on guitar, and Fede Delfino on bass.

Bach's latest album, 2024's "Child Within The Man" — the singer, songwriter, author, Broadway star and actor's first album in more than 10 years — was well-received, with Associated Press saying "…it shows a fierce performer in prime fighting form…his vocals remain sharp and his songwriting talents as cunning as ever," while Ultimate Classic Rock noted: "Bach's voice has lost none of its rage or range, even in the highest registers…" In addition, the album's "(Hold On) To The Dream" track was included in Consequence's "30 Best Metal & Hard Rock Songs Of 2024" which described the song as "...a late-career masterpiece from the former SKID ROW singer. Baz hits some of the highest notes of his career on the sweeping ballad, an inspiring anthem about perseverance."

In January 2025, Sebastian was back on TV when he appeared on Food Network's "Worst Cooks In America Celebrity Edition: Heroes vs. Villains". In addition, in June 2024 Sebastian was the subject of an A&E "Biography: Rock Legends" special. This followed his 2023 appearance as "Tiki" on Fox's "The Masked Singer".

"Child Within The Man" has yielded the following singles/videos, all of which have impacted the rock charts: "Freedom", "What Do I Got To Lose?", "Everybody Bleeds" and "(Hold On) To The Dream" (along with the "(Hold On) To The Dream" alternate video),"Future Of Youth" and "To Live Again".

"Child Within The Man" was recorded in Orlando, Florida; produced and mixed by Michael "Elvis" Baskette; engineered by Jef Moll, assistant engineered by Josh Saldate and mastered by Robert Ludwig of Gateway Mastering. Bach wrote or co-wrote all the album's 11 tracks and sang all lead and backing vocals.

"Child Within The Man" features guest appearances from John 5 (MÖTLEY CRÜE, ROB ZOMBIE, MARILYN MANSON),Steve Stevens (BILLY IDOL) and Orianthi (ALICE COOPER, MICHAEL JACKSON) — who all co-wrote their respective tracks with Bach — and two tracks co-written with ALTER BRIDGE's Myles Kennedy ("What Do I Got to Lose?" and "To Live Again"). Devin Bronson (guitars),Todd Kerns (bass) and Jeremy Colson (drums) round out the players on the album.

Prior to "Child Within The Man"'s arrival, Bach hadn't released a full-length disc since "Give 'Em Hell", which came out in March 2014.