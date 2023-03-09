  • facebook
Second Season Of 'Mike Judge's Beavis And Butt-Head' To Premiere In April

March 9, 2023

Paramount+ has announced that the second season of adult animated series "Mike Judge's Beavis And Butt-Head", about two cartoon teenagers famous for their nasally laughs and love of heavy metal, will premiere two episodes on the service Thursday, April 20 in the U.S. and Canada, and in Australia and the U.K. on Friday, April 21, with further international markets to follow.

In the second season of "Mike Judge's Beavis And Butt-Head", Beavis and Butt-Head triumphantly return as two guys who like things that are cool and don't like things that suck.

Created and voiced by writer, producer and director Mike Judge, the characters of Beavis and Butt-Head originated in Judge's 1992 short film "Frog Baseball", which was broadcast by MTV's animation showcase "Liquid Television". After MTV commissioned a full series around the characters, "Beavis And Butt-Head" ran for seven seasons, from March 8, 1993 to November 28, 1997. The series was revived in 2011 with an eighth season airing on MTV. During its initial run, "Beavis And Butt-Head" received widespread critical acclaim for its satirical, scathing commentary on society. The show's popularity spawned various related media, including the theatrical film "Beavis And Butt-Head Do America" in 1996.

"Mike Judge's Beavis And Butt-Head" is executive-produced by Mike Judge, Lew Morton and Michael Rotenberg, and Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Ben Kalina and Antonio Canobbio for Titmouse.

Paramount+ also hosts the critically acclaimed Paramount+ original film "Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe", the 1996 classic movie "Beavis And Butt-Head Do America", as well as remastered versions of the classic series.

