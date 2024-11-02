See Gameplay Overview Of METALLICA 'Remastered' Pinball Game By STERN PINBALL

In the video below, lead game designer John Borg and lead software engineer Raymond Davidson host a gameplay overview of Metallica Remastered — a technologically advanced version of one of Stern Pinball's greatest hits. Metallica Pinball was originally released in 2013 and is one of the most successful and beloved pinball games ever. Metallica Remastered has elevated the game to the modern era with gameplay, electronics, and presentation improvements. Metallica Remastered pinball games are available now in Premium and Limited Edition (LE) models, along with a full line of accessories available soon.

Metallica Remastered is updated with a full-color LCD display featuring all-new animations and live concert video footage. Stern's modern Spike 2 electronics will power the gameplay experience. Fans will enjoy expanded gameplay and improved presentation with 22 songs (8 more than the original) and expanded gameplay rules. Cabinet improvements include an Expression Lighting system and 2 all-new art packages by METALLICA artist Rhys Cooper. Players will experience the same great flow from the original METALLICA playfield layout with geometry and mechanical improvements, new versions of gameplay toys, updated mechanical devices, and new UV lighting effects.

Since forming in 1981, METALLICA has become one of the most influential and popular bands in musical history. Through their groundbreaking music, electrifying live performances, and a cultural impact that has extended beyond music, METALLICA has garnered a massive global following of dedicated fans. Their critical acclaim and influence match the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame band's commercial success in the world of rock music and pinball.

Stern Pinball has ensured that extra care and attention to detail has gone into every facet of Metallica Remastered while respecting the timeless classic game created by pinball legends John Borg and Lyman F. Sheats, Jr. The design team, led again by John Borg and software engineer Raymond Davidson, has created a modern version of the original masterpiece.

John Borg's classic playfield architecture has been enhanced with three all-new sculptures: Sparky, the Hammer, new RGB-illuminated Skulls, and a new METALLICA logo spell-out on the back panel. Dramatic UV lighting effects have been implemented throughout the playfield and on Sparky, and the game includes numerous quality and durability refinements.

The iconic Lyman Sheats rule set has been carefully enhanced to add two new game modes based on METALLICA's two most recent albums, last year's Grammy-winning "72 Seasons" and 2016's "Hardwired… To Self-Destruct", as well as a new "Blackened" Wizard Mode. The Metallica Remastered software also includes numerous refinements throughout and an enhanced illuminated insert array to support the new game rules while preserving the classic gameplay feel from the original.

Metallica Remastered features an entirely new suite of presentation elements, including all video content and animations, new sound effects, and over 1,000 new speech calls that include callouts by the band. Eight new METALLICA songs have been seamlessly integrated into the game and include new supporting animations, movies, and HD-quality live concert footage selected by the band. The Expression Lighting system for the cabinet and speakers comes standard with the Limited Edition version and is available as an accessory upgrade for Premium models.

Limited to 500 games globally, the highly collectible Limited Edition model includes the Expression Lighting System and Speaker Expression Lighting. These integrated lighting systems are synchronized to custom light shows specifically designed for every song and dynamically responsive to game events. The LE version also includes a full-color Remastered mirrored backglass, full-color reflective high-definition cabinet decals with hand-drawn artwork by Rhys Cooper, exclusive custom powder-coated pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, and a signed Certificate of Authenticity.

Metallica Remastered includes Stern's ever-expanding Insider Connected platform, which enables players to interact with the game and a global network of players in multiple ways, including ongoing code updates from Stern Pinball to extend and improve the experience over time. Through Insider Connected, players can track progress, earn new game-specific Achievements, and extend the fun with four "Crank it Up" modes and "End Of Line" Wizard Mode as Challenge Modes only with Insider Connected. Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com/ or in the Insider Connected App.

"METALLICA is one of the quintessential pinball games that has been treasured and respected for over a decade now," said Seth Davis, president and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. "We're incredibly proud of the entire Stern team in collaboration with METALLICA for their thoughtful yet modern recreation of this beloved game, staying true to the design philosophies that have shaped pinball today and for years to come."

Pricing and availability:

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price ("MSRP")*:

*MSRP for sales to USA end-users before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes.

Premium Edition: $US 9,699

Limited Edition: $US 12,999

Metallica Remastered pinball games are now available through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers worldwide.

Stern Pinball, Inc. creates compelling entertainment that inspires a lifetime love of games, sparks passion, forges friendships, and connects people everywhere through fun, innovative, technologically advanced pinball games and experiences. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.