See NAILBOMB's Entire Performance In Los Angeles

Video of NAILBOMB's entire January 20 performance at 1720 in Los Angeles, California can be seen below.

NAILBOMB is the long-running project of former SEPULTURA and current SOULFLY frontman Max Cavalera.

NAILBOMB's current lineup includes three guitarists — Max, Max's son Igor Amadeus Cavalera and Travis Stone — alongside Adam Jarvis, of MISERY INDEX and PIG DESTROYER, on drums, and Jackie Cruz, of GO AHEAD AND DIE, on bass.

In an August 2025 interview with Bloodstock TV host Oran O'Beirne, Max spoke about his decision to revive NAILBOMB for a November 9, 2024 performance at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe, Arizona as part of the SOULFLY-headlined "Max Cavalera Dynasty Show". NAILBOMB had since completed a summer 2025 European tour, during which the band appeared at a number of festivals, including Wacken Open Air in Wacken, Germany, Alcatraz in Kortrijk, Belgium and at Bloodstock Open Air at Catton Park in Derbyshire, United Kingdom. Asked why now was the right time to bring NAILBOMB back, Max said: "Well, we never really scratched the NAILBOMB itch entirely. Once the album dropped, that record kind of followed me through the whole — SEPULTURA used to play 'Cockroaches', SOULFLY played NAILBOMB covers. It's always there. And it was a fan favorite, a cult record that people loved. But I don't know why it took all these ears. It just did. But we did this one show in Phoenix and it was just an amazing reaction. And I was, like, 'Man, it would be a waste not to take that to Europe.' … After the show, I was, like, 'Dude, we have to do it,' especially festivals and stuff like that. 'Cause NAILBOMB kind of was born on a festival, with the Dynamo [Open Air festival in 1995]. And we use kind of the same method, which is find the our favorite players from the underground and make a new group. That's how the first group was formed."

Max also talked about the possibility of a follow-up to NAILBOMB's lone studio album, 1994's "Point Blank", which saw the then-SEPULTURA frontman team up with FUDGE TUNNEL's Alex Newport for a dense, industrialized offering that included a variety of samples and punk rock influences. He said: "Unfortunately, I don't think we're gonna have another NAILBOMB record. We're gonna kind of leave that like that, kind of really cult. It's kind of cool that it's like that. Some of those things are best left like that. But live-wise, that record's too good not to play live, man. It's among my favorite things I've ever done in my whole career. And then we had the show in Phoenix. It was so great. And then we came to Europe… The response here has been amazing."

Max continued: "What's cool is that the new generation, young kids get to see this. They never had a chance to see the original [NAILBOMB lineup], and they have a chance now to see it. So it's fun for everybody. It's fun for me. It's a bit different from everything else I do. CAVALERA and SOULFLY. I share with my son Igor, the vocals. He's doing Alex's part. And you've got all the samplers, the machinery. So it's a different show, for sure."

After O'Beirne noted that a lot of the lyrics on "Point Blank" still ring true more than three decades later, Cavalera concurred. "I think Donald Trump made NAILBOMB come back," he joked, before adding: "This album is more relevant now than it was 30 years ago, which is crazy… [But] that's what music's for, I believe. I believe one of the functions of music, apart from entertainment, it is to, like… We've gotta shake people up, man. You've gotta make them aware of situations, make them aware of things, and speak their mind. And it's good to have songs like 'World Of Shit' and '24 Hour Bullshit' and 'Guerrilas', which is anti-war, especially now with the Gaza and Ukraine and all these wars popping up everywhere. It's a timeless record that it's relevant now more than ever. And sonically, man — it's so good to play this stuff live. It's really good."

The sonic love child of Max and Newport, this 1994 one-off album from their NAILBOMB union showcased dense, industrialized heaviness, seething with all-out punk aggression. In 13 tracks, the revered duo — crediting SEPULTURA alumni Andreas Kisser and Igor Cavalera, as well as FEAR FACTORY's Dino Cazares as players on the final product — managed to make an angry masterpiece that meets in the middle of what both SEPULTURA and FUDGE TUNNEL were doing at the time. But as for the visual representation of "Point Blank", the war-time photo of a Viet Cong woman with a gun to her head proves just as striking as the devastatingly heavy music within its sleeve.

Max told TeamRock in 2016 about "Point Blank": "It's just such a pissed off album. Me and Alex were pissed at everything and decided to make a real fuck-the-world 'hate project.' It is one of the most 'fuck-you' albums of all time; it aims at everything, and destroys everything. So, that'd be cool — to be remembered as a person who came here to fuck shit up, NAILBOMB's perfect!"

Max previously talked about NAILBOMB in November 2024 in an interview with Sense Music Media. He said at the time: "I love that record so much. I think 'Point Blank' is by far one of my favorite records of all time. It was just a blast to make it. Of course we really didn't care for anything. We just wanted to make a brutal, pissed off record full of industrial sounds and samplers and riffage. And it's crazy that NAILBOMB is 30 years old next year, and we're actually gonna come and do some festivals in Europe in the summer. It's great. I love it. I think it's one of those records that would be a shame not to play live because it's so good. I don't feel the necessity to re-record the NAILBOMB record, but I feel that live it needs to be played. People need to hear NAILBOMB."

Touching upon the musical and lyrical relevance of the NAILBOMB effort, Max said: "In a weird way, 'Point Blank' was almost prophetic. The stuff we were singing about is what's happening right now in the world, unfortunately. You've got stuff like '24 Hour Bullshit' with media. You have 'Sick Life' with the drug problem. You have 'Guerrillas' with the war in the Ukraine. Even the chorus of 'Guerrillas', it's eerie: 'Away from home, learn to hate, die for the land, fucking waste.' I think that's how those Russian kids must feel like right now going to Ukraine. Yeah, it's a prophetic album that is actually more relevant now than when it first came out. It's crazy."