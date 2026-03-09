ALICE COOPER Announces Definitive Memoir 'Devil On My Shoulder' And U.K. Book Tour

Alice Cooper has announced the release of his definitive autobiography, "Devil On My Shoulder", published by Ebury Spotlight on October 8, 2026. This long-awaited autobiography finally lifts the lid on one of the greatest lives in music.

Building on over sixty years of rock folklore, Cooper will support the book's launch with an intimate eight-date U.K. speaking tour. Each evening will feature the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee in conversation with a special guest moderator, followed by an audience question-and-answer session, offering fans a rare glimpse behind the greasepaint and guillotines.

There are two seemingly irreconcilable Alice Coopers — the murderous, morally corrupt theatrical character who threatened the moral fibre of the western world… and the man who plays him, a sober pastor's son who has been happily married for 50 years. Along the way, the two became schizophrenically intertwined. And in a haze of pioneering rock and roll, alcohol, drugs, iconic songs and wild gigs, guillotines, slaughtered chickens, legendary friends, rumors, snakes, Ouija boards, surrealism, house fires and car crashes — they nearly killed each other.

Cooper says: "Alice is still on tour around the world today, a proper senile delinquent playing hundreds of gigs every year, while I myself am reformed. And with the benefit of hindsight and a certain maturity, I'd like to describe our journey to Hell and back together, because it's not only rock stars who can lose their way."

In the Sixties and early Seventies, Alice Cooper was simply a rock group, but as their lead singer, Vincent Damon Furnier, developed his modern-day Grand Guignol character, Alice Cooper became his stage name. Then, on a wave of global success, he legally changed it to his own.

Cooper says: "I was born Vincent Damon Furnier but, seduced by my character's reputation, changed my name legally to Alice Cooper, and in the process lost sight of who I really was. The mild-mannered, all-American boy I'd once been became a monster and a mortal danger to himself."

With a career spanning six decades, Alice's story features witty, intimate anecdotes featuring Salvador Dalí, Bob Hope, John Lennon, Groucho Marx, Vincent Price, Frank Sinatra, Errol Flynn, Bette Davis, Jimi Hendrix, Gerald Ford, Andy Warhol, Tiger Woods, to name a few, but he's also an acute observer of dysfunction and despair, wildness and criminality, urges and addictions, transgressions and human goodness. And so he tells his story from both perspectives: angel on one shoulder, devil on the other.

Cooper says: "Me and Alice were getting creative with the truth long before the age of 'fake news'. Now, after over thirty records and sixty-plus years of fibs and fabrications, I think it's time to sort the truth from the rumors and lies."

"Devil On My Shoulder" is the definitive memoir from one of the most iconic music artists of our generation.

"Devil On My Shoulder" U.K. book tour dates:

Oct. 11 - Cardiff New Theatre

Oct. 12 - Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct. 13 - London Palladium

Oct. 14 - Brighton Dome

Oct. 16 - Manchester Opera House

Oct. 17 - Stockton Globe

Oct. 19 - Glasgow Pavilion Theatre

Oct. 20 - Wolverhampton Civic Hall

No stranger to doing things his own way, Alice Cooper has cast a long shadow over rock music with an unrivaled live show and timeless anthems like "School's Out", "No Mr. Nice Guy" and "Poison". Selling over 50 million albums worldwide, he earned a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2003, and the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inducted him as part of its class of 2011. Boasting one of the most influential catalogues in history, Rolling Stone cited 1971's platinum-certified "Love It To Death" among the "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time", while other platinum releases spanned the seminal "Killer" (1971),"School's Out" (1972),the Billboard 200 No. 1 "Billion Dollar Babies" (1973),"Welcome To My Nightmare" (1975) and "Trash" (1989),to name a few. The latter even graced Rolling Stone's "50 Greatest Hair Metal Albums Of All Time."

He's so embedded in generations of popular culture that he not only made a cult-classic appearance in "Wayne's World" during 1992, but he also starred alongside John Legend and Sara Bareilles in NBC's 2018 production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert" — and also memorably appeared on both "The Muppets" and "That 70s Show!" as well as in Tim Burton's "Dark Shadows" film. Beyond hundreds of syncs, everyone from Etta James, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, MEGADETH and THE FLAMING LIPS has covered his tunes. THE BEASTIE BOYS, DISTURBED, and countless others have sampled him. His collaborators have notably included the late Vincent Price, AEROSMITH, GUNS N' ROSES and Jon Bon Jovi, to name just a few. Plus, he co-founded HOLLYWOOD VAMPIRES alongside AEROSMITH's Joe Perry and Johnny Depp. Most recently, 2025's "The Revenge Of Alice Cooper" reunited the surviving members of the original ALICE COOPER band to widespread critical acclaim. After thousands upon thousands of gigs and easily a million miles traveled, the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee continues ever onwards into rock n roll folklore.