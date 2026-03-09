JON ANDERSON AND THE BAND GEEKS Announce Second Leg of 'YES Epics, Classics & More' 2026 U.S Tour

JON ANDERSON AND THE BAND GEEKS have announced the second leg of their 2026 "YES Epics, Classics & More" tour. The 12-show tour begins June 23 at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, Arizona, and ends July 22 at the Palladium Times Square in New York City. These shows follow the already announced 10-show run in April/May.

Additionally, due to overwhelming fan response, JON ANDERSON AND THE BAND GEEKS have added four additional U.K. shows in Oxford, Portsmouth, Brighton and Nottingham to their September/October U.K. and Sweden dates.

U.S. Leg 1:

April 17 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 19 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 21 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

April 23 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

April 26 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Theater

April 28 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theater

April 30 - Landsdowne, PA @ Landsdowne Theater

May 02 - Landsdowne, PA @ Landsdowne Theater

May 05 - Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

May 07 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

U.S. Leg 2:

June 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theater

June 25 - Anaheim, CA @ Grove of Anaheim

June 27 - Thousand Oaks, CA @ Fred Kavli Theater

June 30 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

July 3 - Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theater

July 5 - Napa, CA @ Meritage Resort and Spa

July 8 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theater

July 11 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

July 15 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater and Ballroom

July 17 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theater

July 19 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theater

July 22 - NYC @ Palladium Times Square

U.K. and Sweden:

Sep 6 - Brighton @ Dome

Sep 8 - Portsmouth @ Guildhall

Sep 10 - Oxford @ New Theatre

Sep 13 - Nottingham @ Royal Concert Hall

Sep 15 - Birmingham @ Symphony Hall

Sep 17- Bath @ Forum

Sep 20 - London @ Palladium

Sep 22 - Liverpool @ Philharmonic

Sep 26 - Manchester @ Opera House

Sep 28 - Glasgow @ Royal Concert Hall

Oct 1 - Gateshead @ Glasshouse

Oct 3 - Stockholm @ Cirkus

Oct 5 - Malmö @ Slagthuset

BAND GEEKS was reportedly originally formed by BLUE ÖYSTER CULT's Richie Castellano to perform together on YouTube. Anderson began collaborating with the band after a friend urged him to check out the group's online performance of YES's "Heart Of The Sunrise".

In a 2024 issue of Mojo magazine, Anderson said that he was open to reuniting with his former YES bandmates Rick Wakeman and Steve Howe.

"I was talking to THE BAND GEEKS and said, hopefully we can play in London and Steve will get up and do a couple of songs with us, maybe Rick too," Anderson said. "It just means talking. When I'm out there singing on my own, I still think I'm part of YES. They still feel like my songs."

Anderson co-founded YES in 1968 with bassist Chris Squire, and remained with the band until 2008, when YES replaced him with Benoit David, an Anderson sound-alike who previously fronted the YES tribute band CLOSE TO THE EDGE. David left YES in 2012 and was replaced by Jon Davison.

In July 2020, Howe told Rolling Stone that there is virtually no chance of the surviving members of YES reuniting for a tour.

"I don't think [the fans] should stay up late nights worrying about that," he said. "There's just too much space out there between people. To be in a band together or even to do another tour like 'Union' is completely unthinkable," referencing the group's 1990 "Union" LP and tour, which brought together the previous YES album's lineup (Jon Anderson, Chris Squire, Trevor Rabin, Alan White, Tony Kaye) and the then-ex-YES members' group ANDERSON BRUFORD WAKEMAN HOWE (Jon Anderson, Bill Bruford, Rick Wakeman and Steve Howe). "It was difficult when we went through that, particularly because of the personalities," Howe said. "I'm not saying any one person is to blame, but when you get a big hodgepodge like that together, it's pretty much a nightmare. We made a nightmare of possibly a good thing back in 1990. I don't think there is the stamina or the appetite for that kind of thing again."

Anderson, Wakeman and Rabin had started touring as ARW: ANDERSON, RABIN AND WAKEMAN in 2016 and then adopted the YES FEATURING JON ANDERSON, TREVOR RABIN, RICK WAKEMAN moniker shortly after the group's 2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame induction.

Howe last toured with Anderson and Wakeman in 2004.

YES has released over 20 albums across its career, including its self-titled debut in 1969 and "Tales From Topographic Oceans" in 1973.