See Trailer For CARLOS SANTANA Documentary

A new trailer for "Carlos", a feature-length documentary film about legendary guitarist and global icon Carlos Santana, directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Rudy Valdez, can be seen below. Celebrating the life of one of music's greatest icons, 10-time Grammy-winning global sensation Santana, this special documentary will launch in theaters with a three-day premiere event, "Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere" via Sony Picture Classics and Trafalgar Releasing. On Saturday, September 23, Sunday, September 24, and Wednesday, September 27 only, screenings include the "Carlos" documentary plus exclusive introductory content featuring Santana and two-time Emmy-winning director Valdez ("The Sentence", "We Are: The Brooklyn Saints"). Following the "Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere" screenings, "Carlos"'s general theatrical release begins September 29.

Premiering earlier this year at the Tribeca Festival, "Carlos" combines new interviews with Santana and his family; extraordinary, never-before-seen archival footage, including home videos recorded by Santana himself; concert footage; behind-the-scenes moments; interviews with music industry luminaries and collaborators, such as Clive Davis, Rob Thomas and more.

Tickets for "Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere" go on sale beginning Thursday, August 24 at www.carlosfilm.com. "Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere" is presented in select cinemas worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Pictures Classics. Visit the event web site for the most up-to-date information about ticketing and participating theaters globally.

Kymberli Frueh, SVP of programming and content acquisitions for Trafalgar Releasing said: "Carlos Santana is among the elite musicians who has transcended decades and generations. From his performance at Woodstock to his '90s epic album 'Supernatural' —this documentary delves into his journey of becoming one of our greatest guitar legends. We are thrilled to be a part of this global moment in cinemas where fans can experience his life story and music together.”

With "Carlos", Valdez creates an intimate, rich documentary about a man whose sound casts a spell on fans who love — as one of Santana's famous titles says — "how his rhythm goes."

A music industry legend for 50 years and a 10-time Grammy-winning global sensation, Santana continues to be one of the music world's premiere artists, blending jazz, blues, and the Mariachi sound with a rock 'n' roll spirituality and a sense of connection to music's primal connection to our deepest emotions.

Jointly financed by Sony Music Entertainment and Imagine Documentaries, "Carlos" is produced by Sara Bernstein and Justin Wilkes along with Lizz Morhaim and executive produced by Academy Award-winning producers Brian Grazer and Ron Howard for Imagine Documentaries. Leopoldo Gout, Ashley Kahn and Sam Pollard also serve as producers. Meredith Kaulfers is the co-executive producer for Imagine Documentaries and Michael Vrionis serves as an executive producer. Tom Mackay and Richard Story are executive producers for Sony Music Entertainment.