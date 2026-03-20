SEETHER Announces 'Beneath The Surface' Digital EP, Shares 'Into The Ground' Single

SEETHER will release a digital-only EP, "Beneath The Surface", on April 17 via Concord Records. The first single, "Into The Ground", has just been made available, alongside a lyric video, which can be seen below.

"Beneath The Surface" sees SEETHER adding a final, resonant chapter to the campaign surrounding the band's latest, acclaimed album "The Surface Seems So Far". The EP contains four tracks, including two previously unreleased studio cuts, the aforementioned "Into The Ground" and "Proud Daddy", which were pulled directly from the original "The Surface Seems So Far" album sessions. Rounding out "Beneath The Surface" are live recordings of "Lost All Control" and "Judas Mind", both captured during a SiriusXM Octane session.

SEETHER bassist Dale Stewart comments: "I'm really stoked about our new EP. 'Into The Ground' really gets me pumped and 'Proud Daddy' is one of my favorite songs from the last sessions we did."

"Beneath The Surface" track listing:

01. Into The Ground

02. Proud Daddy

03. Lost All Control (live at SiriusXM Octane)

04. Judas Mind (live at SiriusXM Octane)

"The Surface Seems So Far" came out in September 2024 via Fantasy Records.

Known for their enduring anthems like "Broken", "Fake It" and "Words As Weapons", SEETHER returned with "The Surface Seems So Far", showcasing their trademark blend of aggression and introspection. The track list for the album — the follow-up to 2020's "Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum", which boasted three No. 1 hits — set the tone for an honest and exhilarating journey through themes of melancholy ("Regret"),self-reflection ("Same Mistakes") and raw emotion ("Dead On The Vine"),with catchy hooks and driving bombast emphasizing its many twists and turns. Adding to SEETHER's impressive catalog, frontman and songwriter Shaun Morgan and his bandmates — Dale Stewart (bass),John Humphrey (drums) and Corey Lowery (guitar) — sound alternately confident and confessional, full of vitriol and vulnerability throughout "The Surface Seems So Far", which Morgan produced with veteran producer Matt Hyde (DEFTONES, SLAYER) as engineer and mixer.

SEETHER will support STAIND on the "Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour" in September and October. The 25-date trek will feature additional support from HOOBASTANK and HINDER. Produced by Live Nation, the "Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour" will kick off in Atlanta, Georgia on September 8 and make stops across major amphitheaters and arenas in the U.S. and Canada, concluding in Austin, Texas on October 19.

Photo credit: Alex Berger