SEVENDUST Announces November/December 2026 European Tour

Grammy Award-nominated metallers SEVENDUST will embark on a European headlining tour in the fall. The trek will kick off on November 25 in Hamburg, Germany and run through December 15 in London. General ticket on-sale starts on Wednesday, April 15 at 11 a.m. CEST.

Tour dates:

Nov. 25 - Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

Nov. 26 - Köln, Germany @ Die Kantine

Nov. 27 - Munich, Germany @ Nachtwerk Club

Nov. 29 - Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 Poppodium

Nov. 30 - Paris, France @ Bataclan

Dec. 02 - Norwich, UK @ The Adrian Flux Waterfront

Dec. 03 - Wolverhampton, UK @ KK's Steel Mill

Dec. 06 - Newcastle, UK @ Digital

Dec. 07 - Glasgow, UK @ TV Studio SWG3

Dec. 08 - Belfast, UK @ The Limelight 1

Dec. 09 - Dublin, Ireland @ The Academy

Dec. 11 - Bristol, UK @ Electric

Dec. 12 - Southampton, UK @ 1865

Dec. 13 - Nottingham, UK @ The Palais

Dec. 14 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

Dec. 15 - London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

SEVENDUST's fifteenth studio album, "One", will arrive on May 1 via Napalm Records.

Comprised of Lajon Witherspoon (vocals),Clint Lowery (guitar),John Connolly (guitar),Vince Hornsby (bass) and Morgan Rose (drums),SEVENDUST once again delivers a driving, emotionally charged anthem that blends aggression, melody, and hard-earned authenticity. "Unbreakable" showcases the band's signature balance of thunderous riffs, soaring hooks, and deeply personal lyricism — elements that have defined their career and earned them one of the most loyal fanbases in heavy music.

Building on SEVENDUST's unmistakable sound while continuing to evolve, "One" proves why the Grammy Award–nominated metal icons remain a vital force nearly three decades into their career. From the driving opening riff of the title track "One" to the dreamy, atmospheric vocal outro of "Misdirection", the album takes listeners on an emotional journey that only SEVENDUST can deliver.

SEVENDUST once again worked with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida. Baskette had previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and Slash, among others.

Renowned as one of the most powerful live bands in modern metal, SEVENDUST is preparing to hit the road in support of "One". Their U.S. headline tour kicks off April 16 in Carterville, Illinois, and runs through May 20, concluding in Knoxville, Tennessee. ATREYU, FIRE FROM THE GODS and AMERICAN ADRENALINE will join as support. The band will also open for ALTER BRIDGE at two special U.S. dates: April 26 in Atlanta, Georgia, and May 21 in Nashville, Tennessee. Additionally, SEVENDUST will appear at major festivals including Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.

For all upcoming tour dates, ticket information, and VIP packages, visit: sevendust.com/pages/tour.

SEVENDUST served as one of the support acts for DISTURBED on the latter act's "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour" in early 2025.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann