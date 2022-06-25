SEVENDUST Completes Writing 'Special' New Album: 'The Songs Are Magical'

SEVENDUST has just completed the songwriting sessions for its next studio album at a Kentucky farmhouse near the home of the band's lead singer Lajon Witherspoon. The group will enter the studio in early July to begin recording the follow-up to 2020's "Blood & Stone" for a 2023 release.

On Friday (June 24),SEVENDUST drummer Morgan Rose shared a photo from the latest writing sessions on Instagram, and he wrote in an accompanying message: "I put this band together in 94(I think?). By 96 we had a deal and started touring RELENTLESSLY!!! Honestly? I don't even know how many records we've put out, off the top of my head. But the process has been different on most of them. Some fun, some stressful, some aggravating?

"I can say with not 1 bit of doubt, that this trip was my favorite of our career. Just 5 guys in a farm house, creating. Telling each other how much we love each other, supporting each other, enjoying being together. No outsiders, no drama, no bullshit. Just us.

"I realized we haven't been 'totally' alone in this process since probably the first record. I think we all needed this trip more than we even knew. When you spend most of the last 26 years with the same people, you sometimes forget how much you care about them. This was a nice realization for us. The songs are magical, the vibe of the record is magical, our relationship with each other is magical.

"Thank you @ljspoon and @ashleymwitherspoon , for providing the most amazing backdrop, for us to write. Ash, you went far and beyond in helping us. Thank you. Jada and Kingston, I love you both so much. Thank you for coming by every day to just let us hug you both, and giving us a break from the mind melt. And to my boys Lj, @clintloweryofficial , @jmc7d and @thevinniehornsby I just fucking love you guys so much.

"This is a special record. And yes the photo is missing the legend. Because he's taking the photo. #sevendust2023".

Lajon also shared a few pictures from the sessions on Instagram and wrote: "What a great writing section with the fam a very special spot out here needed time together @sevendustofficial love my brothers. Thanks so much @ashleymwitherspoon for coming down bringing food & the kids. Can't wait for y'all to here what we got Cooking".

SEVENDUST guitarist Clint Lowery weighed in via the comments section, writing: "@ashleymwitherspoon @ljspoon best host ever. You made that the best writing experience of our career. Thanks for EVERYTHING".

SEVENDUST recently completed two legs of its tour celebrating the 21st anniversary of its "Animosity" album.

SEVENDUST's third album, "Animosity" was released in November 2001 through TVT Records. The disc peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in March 2002 for shipments in excess of half a million copies.

Last December, SEVENDUST released a digital expanded edition of "Blood & Stone". "Blood & Stone Deluxe" contained five new tracks, including three never-before-released remixes and two newly recorded songs. Jake Bowen of PERIPHERY, Richard Wicander of FIRE FROM THE GODS and Justin deBlieck, formerly of ICE NINE KILLS, provided remixes and the band finished recording "All I Really Know" and "What You Are" specifically for this release. "Blood & Stone Deluxe" was released via all digital partners via Rise Records and was produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette.

Earlier this month, Rose told "The Jasta Show" that SEVENDUST won't hit the road in support of its next studio album until 2023. He also revealed that "there's not gonna be many [tours] left, I'll just tell you that. I'm gonna be the one to let all the cats out of the bag, but I can just tell you that we're not gonna be around, full-fledged, forever, that's for sure," he added cryptically.

This past March, Witherspoon told St. Louis Post-Dispatch that "Blood & Stone" shows SEVENDUST is "still standing the test of time. It was great to do the album with [Baskette] in Florida again. It was a good time. We wanted to hit [listeners] hard and let them know we still got it and that we’re not afraid to put slower songs out there too."

As for the decision to release a "deluxe" version of the LP, Lajon said: "We wanted to put some extra songs out there, B-sides that people hadn't heard. It's a little more of a treat."