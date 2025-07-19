'SHADOWS FALL Day' Declared In Springfield, Massachusetts

On Friday, July 18, prior to SHADOWS FALL's performance at the the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts as the support act for LAMB OF GOD, SHADOWS FALL members Brian Fair (vocals),Jonathan Donais (guitar),Matt Bachand (guitar),Paul Romanko (bass) and Jason Bittner (drums) received an official proclamation from Springfield mayor Domenic J. Sarno declaring Friday, July 18, 2025 "Shadows Fall Day".

SHADOWS FALL commented: "From playing shows at Fat Cat's down the street to tonight's show at The Mass Mutual Center with @lambofgod and @hatebreedofficial Western Massachusetts has always been home sweet home."

The proclamation reads:

"Whereas: SHADOWS FALL was formed in 1996 by guitarists Jonathan Donais and Matthew Bachand in the City of Springfield. SHADOWS FALL took a hiatus in 2015 that lasted for nearly half a decade, their first show back being on December 18, 2021 at the Worcester Palladium; and

"Whereas: The band together have released seven studio albums; 'Somber Eyes to the Sky', 'Of One Blood', 'The Art Of Balance', 'The War Within', 'Threads Of Life', 'Retribution' and 'Fire From The Sky'. SHADOWS FALL have also released two video albums, 'The Art of Touring' and 'Madness In Manila: Shadows Fall Live In The Philippines 2009', multiple singles, and music videos. Most recently, the band released 'In The Grey' in 2024, and 'Souls Devoured' in 2025, after their hiatus. SHADOWS FALL have been nominated for Grammy Awards for Best Metal Performance in 2006 and 2008. They also were nominated in 2007 for three Boston Music Awards; Outstanding Metal/Hardcore Band Of The Year, Act Of The Year and Album Of The Year. Additionally, in 2003, SHADOWS FALL won Best Underground Act at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards; and

"Whereas: The City of Springfield is excited to welcome SHADOWS FALL back for a 'Hometown Show' at the MassMutual Center, as special guests for LAMB OF GOD."

SHADOWS FALL rose up as a prominent member of the bustling Massachusetts metal and hardcore scene that also produced such bands as KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, ALL THAT REMAINS and UNEARTH. Donais and Bachand got together nearly three decades ago and had the original lineup complete within a year. These members were vocalist Philip Labonte, now with ALL THAT REMAINS, Romanko and drummer David Germain. In 1997, the band released its first full-length album, "Somber Eyes To The Sky", on Bachand's own Lifeless Records. This, however, would be the only album the band would record with Labonte. Philip was replaced by Brian in 1998. Bittner joined SHADOWS FALL prior to the release of 2002's "The Art Of Balance" LP.

SHADOWS FALL's breakthrough happened when it landed a slot on Ozzfest's second stage in 2003. As a result of the band's enlarged fanbase, their next effort, "The War Within", released in 2004, entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 20 and went on to sell over 300,000 copies.

"Souls Devoured" came out in May. Like "In The Grey", which was made available last December, the track was issued via SHADOWS FALL's new record label home, MNRK Heavy.

SHADOWS FALL released a statement in August 2014 in which the bandmembers explained that financial difficulties made it virtually impossible for the group to continue as a full-time concern.

In August 2015, SHADOWS FALL played a few reunion shows on the U.S. East Coast, one year after completing what was being billed at the time as the band's "final" European tour.

SHADOWS FALL's last full-length album, "Fire From The Sky", was released in May 2012 via Razor & Tie. The CD sold around 10,000 copies in the United States in its first week of release to debut at position No. 38 on The Billboard 200 chart.

Photo credit: Jeremy Saffer