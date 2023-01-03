  • facebook
SHARON OSBOURNE Says 'Nobody Knows Why' She 'Passed Out For 20 Minutes' During 'Medical Emergency'

January 3, 2023

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her recent hospital visit.

The incident occurred on December 16 when the 70-year-old wife and manager of legendary heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne was filming at the Glen Tavern Inn, a location once featured on the Travel Channel's "Ghost Adventurers", in Santa Paula, California.

Sharon and Ozzy's son Jack later confirmed she had been released from hospital and a representative has since revealed Sharon had fainted.

Sharon made her first appearance on her TalkTV show since the incident on Tuesday (January 3) after telling fans earlier this week she would be returning.

Asked by journalist JJ Anisiobi what caused her to be transported to the hospital, Sharon said: "I wish I could [tell you], but I can't. It was the weirdest thing. I was doing some filming, and suddenly, they tell me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes. And I was in hospital. I went to one hospital. They took me to another hospital, and I did every test over two days, and nobody knows why [I passed out]."

The Ventura County Fire Dept. confirmed the incident to TMZ, saying it happened around 6:30 p.m. Santa Paula Police Chief Don Aguilar confirmed Sharon was the patient.

A manager at the Glen Tavern Inn disclosed there was an "emergency," but declined to share more information with TMZ.

Sharon first publicly addressed her accident late last month, writing on social media: "Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the [love]."

Osbourne has had past health issues. She underwent a series of more than 20 chemotherapy treatments for colon cancer in 2002. Those treatments were covered in the second season of MTV's reality show "The Osbournes" — after she was declared cancer-free.

In April 2022, Osbourne revealed she had a facelift last year that left her with a "horrendous" outcome. "It hurt like hell. You have no idea," she added of the cosmetic surgery.

Sharon and Ozzy celebrated their 40th anniversary in July 2022. The couple also shares two daughters, Kelly and Aimee. Additionally, they're grandparents to Jack's four children and Kelly's first baby.

