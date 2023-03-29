SHARON OSBOURNE Says OZZY Is 'Back' And Feeling 'Much Better'; POWER TRIP Festival Appearance Officially Confirmed

Sharon Osbourne has confirmed that Ozzy Osbourne will take part in the 2023 edition of the Power Trip festival.

Earlier this week, rumors emerged that Ozzy will join GUNS N' ROSES, AC/DC, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN and TOOL as one the headliners of the Goldenvoice-produced three-day event, which will reportedly take place Friday, October 6 to Sunday, October 8 at the Empire Polo Club In Indio, California.

While the 74-year-old Osbourne's health issues forced him to cancel some of his previously announced tours, the legendary BLACK SABBATH frontman said he would return if his condition improved.

Appearing earlier today on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" on TalkTV, Sharon told host Piers Morgan about her husband's health: "He's good. He's doing so much better. I think I told you about it the other night, but now it's been announced; we can talk about it. He's doing a show October 6th in America. It's at the Coachella site. It's gonna be a great show: GUNS N' ROSES, METALLICA, AC/DC, Ozzy…"

When Piers commented that "the rocker is still rocking," Sharon replied: "He never stopped. He's back."

According to Hits Daily Double, GUNS N' ROSES and IRON MAIDEN will perform on Friday, AC/DC and OZZY OSBOURNE on Saturday and METALLICA and TOOL on Sunday.

Earlier this week, AC/DC, METALLICA, IRON MAIDEN, OZZY OSBOURNE and TOOL shared a teaser video for Power Trip that featured iconic metal images, including a Gibson SG guitar, a stack of amplifiers and cactuses creating the "devil horns", plus logos of each of the five bands.

The full festival lineup and further details are expected to be officially revealed on Thursday, March 30, at 7 a.m.

Passes for this year's Power Trip will go on sale next week.

The news of Osbourne's participation in Power Trip comes nearly two months after he released a statement in which he said that he would have to cancel his tour because of a spinal injury he suffered four years ago and other health problems.

Ozzy most recently gave an update on his touring status last month during an episode of SiriusXM's "Ozzy Speaks". He said: "Well, I've been working my guts out to try and get back on my feet. I've come to the point where Sharon says to me, 'You know what? The truth of the matter is you can't keep booking tours and failing, canceling. So, if I can ever get back to where I can tour again, fine. But right now, if you said to me, 'Can you go on the road in a month?' I couldn't say yes. I mean, if I could tour, I'd tour. But right now I can't book tours because right now I don't think I could pull them off."

Osbourne also commented on the fact that some of the media outlets reported that he was retiring from the road after he released his statement canceling his tour.

"The fucking press drive you nuts," Ozzy said. "I mean, I looked in the magazine, 'Ozzy's on his last legs.' I'm fucking not dying… Come on, guys. Haven't I've had it bad enough already? If I get okay today, if the doctor said to me today, 'Oh, you can tour, it would take another six months to get it together, you know?"

Osbourne also touched upon his ongoing health issues, saying: "You've got no idea. You got no idea what my… I feel like a one-legged man in a butt-kicking contest. The only thing I've got that keeps me going is making records. But I can't do that forever. I gotta get out there… [I'm] still in constant pain. I do to the best I can to stay away from the pain medication, but there are times when I go, 'You know, I've gotta take something.' I mean, last week I couldn't… I've been sleeping great, and all of a sudden for two back-to-back nights. I never slept a wink. If you're gonna torture me, just keep me awake for a couple of days. I'll tell you whatever the fuck you want me to say."

Osbourne was due to embark on a tour of Europe later this year, but in the aforementioned statement said that he has "come to the realization that I'm not physically capable … as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required.

"This is probably one of the hardest things I've ever had to share with my loyal fans," the 74-year-old musician continued in his statement. "As you may all know, four years ago this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) treatment, my body is still physically weak.

"Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know," he wrote. "Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way."

In the statement, Osbourne added that he was looking into "ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country", and thanked his fans for "their endless dedication, loyalty and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have".

Osbourne's previously announced European tour with guests JUDAS PRIEST, originally set for 2019 and then rescheduled three times, was officially canceled in early February. The trek was scheduled to begin in Helsinki, Finland, on May 3, and include gigs in Nottingham, Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin and London, before finishing in his original hometown of Birmingham on June 14.

Ozzy has had extensive spinal surgery and other treatment over the past four years, after a fall at home in 2019 aggravated injuries he suffered in a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003. But despite his health problems, Osbourne has performed a couple of times in recent months, including at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last August and at the NFL halftime show at the season opener Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills game last September.