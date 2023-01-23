SHINEDOWN Announces April/May 2023 U.S. Tour With THREE DAYS GRACE

Multi-platinum, chart-topping band SHINEDOWN has announced their upcoming "The Revolutions Live" tour (co-produced by FPC Live and Live Nation) with support from fellow chart-toppers THREE DAYS GRACE and FROM ASHES TO NEW.

"The Revolutions Live" tour starts in Saginaw, Michigan on April 3, kicking off a 21-date U.S. run of spring shows that will see the record-breaking band bring their hit album "Planet Zero" to life live from coast to coast. Public on-sale begins this Friday January 27 at 10 a.m. local at LiveNation.com. Various presales will be available Tuesday, January 24 through Thursday, January 26. For all show/ticketing details please visit Shinedown.com. The band will also play the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at The Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia this September.

Says SHINEDOWN: "It's been hard to contain our excitement... We can't wait to see you back on the road, Shinedown Nation!!!"

Confirmed tour dates:

April 03 - Saginaw, MI @ The Dow Event Center

April 04 - Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

April 07 - Bridgeport, CT @ Total Mortgage Arena

April 08 - State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

April 10 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 12 - Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

April 14 - Jacksonville, Fl @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 15 - Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

April 17 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

April 19 - Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center

April 21 - Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

April 22 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Raising Cane’s River Center

April 24 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

April 25 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

April 27 - Ft. Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

April 29 - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

April 30 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

May 03 - Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

May 06 - Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

May 07 - Everett, WA @ Angel of the Winds Arena

May 09 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Last week, SHINEDOWN released its new music video for next rock single "Dead Don't Die" from their hit album "Planet Zero". The defiant track, featuring pummeling drums and searing off-the-rails guitar solos, is a rousing declaration of survival and an anthem about the resilience of the human spirit after trying times. The cinematic video, filmed in London, was directed by Lewis Cater.

SHINEDOWN recently received iHeartRadio Music Award nominations for "Rock Artist Of The Year" and "Rock Song Of The Year" for No. 1 rock hit single "Planet Zero". The band also announced that they will play the Blue Ridge Rock Festival at The Virginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia this September.

"Planet Zero", produced by SHINEDOWN bassist Eric Bass, debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 chart and the official U.K. albums chart, and at No. 1 on six other Billboard charts, including Top Album Sales, Rock, Hard Rock, and Alternative Albums charts. With songs like No. 1 rock hits "Planet Zero" and "Daylight", "Planet Zero" boldly confronts the societal forces that perpetuate divisiveness while offering a restorative path forward through empathy and open conversation — ultimately serving as a reminder that it is our human connections that matter the most.

SHINEDOWN brought "Planet Zero" to life across the globe last year, with the "Planet Zero" world tour culminating in a sold-out U.K. run at the end of 2022. The video for "Daylight", set to the Amazon Original version of the song, is a love letter to the band's fans from the tour and the impact of the song's message — that you are never alone — can be seen in the moving video.

"Planet Zero" is the latest addition to SHINEDOWN's record-breaking catalog that has earned the band recognition for their timely and relevant messages behind their chart-topping hits that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but the greater public and our culture at large. With more than 6.5 billion global streams, 19 No. 1 Active Rock Hits, a Billboard record for the most mainstream rock No. 1 hits ever (18),15 platinum and gold singles, platinum or gold certification for all their albums, 10 million albums sold, countless sold-out arena tours, and major media praise, SHINEDOWN has cemented its status as one of the most vital and forward-thinking powerhouses in music.

Photo credit: Sanjay Parikh