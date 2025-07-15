SHINEDOWN Releases New Single 'Killing Fields'

SHINEDOWN has released a brand new single, "Killing Fields", via Atlantic Records. The new song opens like a slow-burning invitation, drawing listeners in with a sense of mystery before erupting into a fiery, anthemic chorus driven by soaring guitars. Lyrically, it explores the chaos and struggles of modern life with a mix of ambiguity and emotional honesty — leaving room for listeners to interpret its meaning through the emotions it stirs within themselves: "We're not sick but we're not well, we're just toxic twins on a carousel."

Days before release, SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith posted about the song and said: "'Killing Fields' is not a song that has one specific meaning. The subject matter in this song cannot be prioritized to one specific opinion. The audience is the BOSS, and they should have the freedom to interpret it the way they hear it, feel it, and experience it. What I will say is that the song is meant to push you, to inspire you to think for yourself, and ask questions... We all know we are living in complicated times... The true question is, how will you respond. So without further ado ... Welcome to the 'Killing Fields'."

"Killing Fields" arrives just days before SHINEDOWN heads off on the largest and most ambitious tour it has ever set out on in its career. Performing at arenas all across the country, the tour kicks off on July 19 at Boston's TD Garden and the next day they perform at Madison Square Garden (the first time they have ever performed there as a band),as well as Los Angeles's Kia Forum on August 3. Joining on the second leg of the tour are BUSH and Morgan Wade on all shows.

"Killing Fields" is the third new song SHINEDOWN has made available in 2025 after the simultaneous release of "Three Six Five" and "Dance, Kid, Dance" in January. Breaking rules and doing what few artists have been able to achieve, "Three Six Five" is currently charting at five different radio formats: already hitting No. 1 at Alternative, it also has hit Top 10 at Hot AC and AC, No. 16 at Active Rock and is approaching Top 20 at Top 40 radio.

The massive support at radio can also be derived from the inspirational message of the song. Upon release of the animated music video, which featured storylines of three people each dealing with loss in their lives over the course of a year, and how they navigated through it, inspired fans all over the Internet. Many wrote in their own stories of loss and used the comment section of the video almost as an online therapy board.

Released simultaneously with "Three Six Five" was "Dance, Kid, Dance". The song has literally made history for the band as when it reached No. 1 on the Mediabase Active Rock chart, it marked SHINEDOWN's 22nd song to reach No. 1 on the chart. On the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart (where it also hit No. 1) SHINEDOWN became the only band in the chart's history to get 20 No. 1s on the chart. Not to mention when the song entered the Top 5 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, SHINEDOWN tied with the FOO FIGHTERS for the artists with the most songs to hit the top 10 in the chart's history with 32 songs each. On Mediabase, SHINEDOWN holds the record for the most No. 1s, No. 5s and No. 10s on the Active Rock chart, with a total of 24 No. 1s on the Mediabase chart. All these incredible accomplishments continue to solidify that SHINEDOWN have made a name for themselves in rock and are one of the biggest bands in the world.

This year has also come with some historic wins for the band as they recently took home two trophies at the iHeartRadio Music Awards where they won "Rock Artist Of The Year" and "Rock Song Of The Year" for "A Symptom Of Being Human". The awards were in celebration of the banner year they've had as "A Symptom Of Being Human" has hit nearly 125 million global streams and charted at five radio formats including a No. 1 at Active, Top 10 at Alternative, Top 10 at AC, Top 15 at Hot AC and a Top 20 at Top 40. The song, off SHINEDOWN's "Planet Zero" album, resonated with fans across the globe for the unifying message of its lyrics: that it is our human connections that matter the most.

Smith and SHINEDOWN bassist/producer Eric Bass co-wrote "Three Six Five", while "Dance, Kid, Dance" was written by Smith, Bass and Dave Bassett. The songs were produced by Bass at his own Big Animal Studio in Charleston, South Carolina.

For the tour, SHINEDOWN has teamed up with Musicians On Call and will be donating $1 for every ticket sold for the tour. As the nation's leading provider of live music in hospitals, Musicians On Call (MOC) has delivered the healing power of music to patients, families, and caregivers in healthcare environments for 25 years. More than one million people across all 50 states have experienced the joys of live music in the hospital setting through MOC's bedside, virtual, and streaming programs. MOC volunteers perform live for children and adults facing any health challenge, including Veterans recovering in VA facilities, family members supporting loved ones in need, and healthcare workers caring for patients. The collaboration is just one of the many charities SHINEDOWN supports as they frequently give back to organizations in need.

Photo credit: Ebru Yildiz