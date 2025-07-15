ALTER BRIDGE Announces Self-Titled Eighth Studio Album

With more than two decades performing together, acclaimed rockers ALTER BRIDGE show no signs of slowing down. Known for its memorable riffs, infectious vocal melodies and dueling guitar attack, the quartet — comprised of Myles Kennedy on vocals/guitars, Mark Tremonti on guitars/vocals, Brian Marshall on bass and Scott Phillips on drums — has garnered massive critical and fan acclaim around the globe. The band looks to continue that trend with the release of its self-titled eighth studio album next year via Napalm Records. "Alter Bridge" will be made available on January 9, 2026, and the first physical formats can be pre-ordered now.

"Alter Bridge" is comprised of 12 all new tracks from the band and features some of its most iconic moments on record. Songs like "Rue The Day", "Disregarded" and "Scales Are Falling" will fit alongside any of the classic songs from ALTER BRIDGE's catalog. "Trust In Me" shows Myles and Mark sharing vocal duties as Myles handles the verse duties while Mark takes the chorus. That strategy is flipped on "Tested And Able" as Mark handles the verses and Myles takes on the choruses behind one of the band's heaviest intros to date, giving way to an unforgettable melody. "Hang By A Thread" is sure to become a show favorite as it hints at some of the most popular songs in the band's catalog. The album closer "Slave To Master" is an epic track that ALTER BRIDGE has come to be known for and is the longest song the quartet has recorded to date.

"Alter Bridge" was once again helmed by the band's longtime collaborator and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette and was recorded over two months this past spring at the legendary 5150 studio in California and Elvis's recording studio in Florida.

"Alter Bridge" track listing:

01. Silent Divide (5:06)

02. Rue The Day (4:46)

03. Power Down (4:08)

04. Trust In Me (4:48)

05. Disregarded (3:55)

06. Tested And Able (4:36)

07. What Lies Within (5:07)

08. Hang By A Thread (4:11)

09. Scales Are Falling (5:54)

10. Playing Aces (4:05)

11. What Are You Waiting For (5:00)

12. Slave To Master (9:03)

ALTER BRIDGE will be touring in support of the release. The band is heading out on the "What Lies Within" tour. The 31-date European leg of the trek will kick off on January 15 in Germany and will wrap on March 5 in Nottingham, U.K. Support on the tour will come from DAUGHTRY and SEVENDUST. Public on-sale for all shows is July 18.

2026 tour dates:

Jan. 15 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

Jan. 17 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

Jan. 18 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene

Jan. 20 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet

Jan. 22 - Helsinki, Finland - Ice Hall Black Box

Jan. 24 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Kb Hallen

Jan. 25 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

Jan. 27 - Gliwice, Poland - Prezero Arena Gliwice

Jan. 28 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra

Jan. 30 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

Jan. 31 - Zagreb, Croatia - Bocarski Dom

Feb. 02 - Rome, Italy - Atlantico

Feb. 03 - Bergamo, Italy - Choruslive Arena

Feb. 05 - Zurich, Switzerland - The Hall

Feb. 06 - Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

Feb. 08 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

Feb. 10 - Lisbon, Portugal - Sagres Campo Pequeno

Feb. 12 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

Feb. 13 - Bordeaux, France - Arkea Arena

Feb. 15 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal

Feb. 17 - Oberhausen, Germany - Oberhausen Turbinenhalle

Feb. 18 - Paris, France - Zenith

Feb. 20 - Munich, Germany - Zenith

Feb. 22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Feb. 23 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

Feb. 25 - Newcastle, United Kingdom - Utilita Arena

Feb. 26 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Ao Arena

Feb. 28 - Dublin, Ireland - 3arena

Mar. 02 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Ovo Hydro

Mar. 04 - London, United Kingdom - The O2

Mar. 05 - Nottingham, United Kingdom - Motorpoint Arena

ALTER BRIDGE has announced one show for 2025. The band will play a rare acoustic set on October 1 in Nashville, Tennessee to support the Tremonti Family Charity Golf Outing. The outing is a benefit started by Tremonti to support the National Down Syndrome Society, an organization close to Mark after his daughter Stella was born with Down syndrome. The event will raise money for NDSS, an organization that engages grassroots advocates at the federal, state, and local levels and creates resources to support individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and caregivers across the lifespan on topics including education, employment, health and wellness, and aging.

Back in 2004, four lifelong musicians got together down in Florida. Even though they had traveled separate paths, similar lessons learned, wisdom earned and dues paid united these gentlemen — Myles Kennedy (vocals, guitar),Mark Tremonti (guitar, vocals),Brian Marshall (bass) and Scott Phillips (drums) — as ALTER BRIDGE. Over the ensuing two decades, the band endured countless trials and tribulations, defied every odd, and rose to the head of the pack as a hard rock juggernaut, cementing a singular legacy by selling out arenas, gathering nearly one billion streams, inciting international acclaim, and quietly attracting a diehard audience. Beginning with the Top 5 entry of 2004's gold-certified "One Day Remains", the band has scored six consecutive Top 20 debuts on the Billboard 200. Among a myriad of highlights, Guitarist magazine applauded "Blackbird" for the "Greatest Guitar Solo Of All Time," the "ABIII" single "Isolation" vaulted to No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, 2013's "Fortress" received rare perfect scores from Kerrang! and Total Guitar, and "Walk The Sky" shook the Top Rock Albums chart at No. 1. Beyond packing O2 Arena and Royal Albert Hall, Classic Rock hailed 2022's "Pawns & Kings" as "the Rolls-Royce of ALTER BRIDGE records" in a 4.5-out-of-5-star review. Plus, the latter LP garnered praise from American Songwriter, Guitar World and Loudwire, while Billboard christened them "one of America's premiere hard rock quartets." Channeling the same hunger, the band continue to push themselves on their self-titled eighth full-length offering, "Alter Bridge". It embodies everything they're known for such as the precise riffs, towering hooks, and solos that practically break guitar strings as they burst through the clouds.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann