SHINEDOWN's BRENT SMITH: 'I've Seen Songs Cure Cancer'

SHINEDOWN frontman Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers were guests on a recent episode of the Rock Sugar Magic podcast, hosted by Kerri Kasem, daughter of legendary DJ and media personality Casey Kasem. You can now watch the entire discussion below.

When Kerri told Smith and Myers that SHINEDOWN's music got her friend through her battle with stage four cancer, Brent said: "I've gotta tell you, though, that's something that, especially in the last few years, I've noticed it more like, music is a powerful thing. And especially when you're talking about songs, but exactly what you said — I've seen songs cure cancer. It's pretty powerful. There's just a different level inside of that. Because we're all connected to one another.

"The whole idea of rock and roll as a genre is one aspect, but rock and roll really is a spirit," he continued. "It's more of a way of life for people. I've said this a few times, but in that community, it's not necessarily about a genre; it's about a community of people where anyone from anywhere at any time is welcomed all the time. That's what rock and roll represents.

"I remember when N.W.A. got inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and Ice Cube went straight to the mic and was, like, 'Rock and roll is the spirit and we're honored to be here.' It's that inclusivity and not having any… There should be no barriers or any boundaries when it comes to music. And that's the beauty of it is that when you put people together in a room, you're never gonna replace the dynamic of drums, bass, guitar, badass vocals in a killer song. It just will never go out of style."

In a recent interview with "The Mistress Carrie Podcast", SHINEDOWN drummer Barry Kerch said that he has laid down "six songs of drums" for the band's follow-up to 2022's "Planet Zero" album. "We're actually further along than I thought we'd be this early in the year," he added. "So I think new SHINEDOWN music will probably be by the end of the year, early next year. So, it's kind of exciting."

In a separate interview with WMMR's Brent Porche, Kerch spoke about the musical direction of the new SHINEDOWN material. He said: "It's gonna be what SHINEDOWN does, which every record is completely different than the last one. It still sounds like SHINEDOWN. You're never going to change [singer] Brent Smith's voice, but I can't make 'Leave A Whisper' again. I can't make 'Planet Zero' again. I can't make 'Sound Of Madness' again. That was then, that was that snapshot of time… We definitely try to grow and evolve and do something different because at the same time, we're artists, we're musicians. We want to create what we hear in our heads, and that's what we do. So it's coming soon, and it's going to be cool."

Kerch also noted that bassist and producer Eric Bass, who helmed SHINEDOWN's last two albums, is on board to produce the next LP.

SHINEDOWN's "A Symptom Of Being Human" single, taken from "Planet Zero", recently landed at No. 1 at Active Rock. This marked SHINEDOWN's record-breaking 21st No. 1 song on the Mediabase Active Rock chart and extended the band's record for the most No. 1s in the history of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with 19 total. The "Planet Zero" album also featured the pop-rock anthem and No. 1 rock hit "Daylight", which People called one of "the most powerful of pop-rock songs created to remind us that we are truly all in this together."

SHINEDOWN, who recently appeared at this year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards where they were nominated for multiple awards including "Rock Artist Of The Year" and presented/introduced their good friend Jelly Roll on the live broadcast, will play select tour dates this summer.