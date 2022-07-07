SHINEDOWN's ZACH MYERS Doesn't Give A 'Flying S**t' About Winning A GRAMMY: 'I Don't Care About Awards'

SHINEDOWN's Zach Myers has once again said that he doesn't care about winning awards.

The 38-year-old guitarist, who lives in Memphis, has told Anne Erickson of Audio Ink Radio in a new interview that he doesn't "need a trophy to know" that his music "has affected people."

"We've never been nominated for a Grammy, [but] we sell out arenas," he said. "We've had more No. 1 Billboard active rock songs than any band ever. But we've never been nominated for a Grammy.

"People look at success very differently," he continued. "And as I get older, I certainly do. For me, I don't look at success in a vacuum. I don't look at this thing and go, 'Oh, this has to be this,' or whatever. For me, personally, I look at it as, do people come and see my band play? Okay. Do people like what they hear when we put stuff out on the radio? Okay. Then you know what? Then I'm set. I don't need anything else. I don't need any of this. I don't need to be this guy who has all these things and is nominated for every award.

"I don't care about awards… I can't express enough how much I could give a flying shit about winning [a Grammy]," Myers added. "Honestly. I know tons of bands that win Grammys that can't draw 200 people in St. Louis, Missouri. So I don't need a trophy to know that the work has affected people.

"I preface this as much as I can: I don't possibly think I could care less," he reiterated. "Really. Everyone's, like, 'Oh, but you'd wanna [get a Grammy].' I'm, like, honestly, I'd give it to my mom and dad. That thing would never come inside my house. I don't care."

Last month, SHINEDOWN ties FOO FIGHTERS for the most top 10s in the 41-year history of Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, as "Daylight" broke into the Top 10. According to Billboard, the song was the Brent Smith-fronted outfit's 29th Top 10. SHINEDOWN first hit the top 10 with the No. 5-peaking "Fly From The Inside" in 2003; notably, each of the band's first 28 entries has also gone on to hit the top five.

"Daylight" is taken from SHINEDOWN's latest album, "Planet Zero", which came out on July 1. The LP is currently on track to land in the Top 5 on the U.K. chart in its first week of release.

SHINEDOWN's previous record, 2018's "Attention Attention" peaked at No. 8 in the U.K. while 2015's "Threat To Survival" peaked at No. 13 and 2012's "Amaryllis" at No. 18.

The "Planet Zero" world tour (produced by Live Nation) begins in Bonner Springs, Kansas on September 3 with special guests JELLY ROLL and John Harvie. The routing also includes festival performances at Louder Than Life on September 23 in Louisville, Kentucky and Aftershock on October 9 in Sacramento, California.

More than a month ago, SHINEDOWN embarked on a Europe run of festival performances and select shows with IRON MAIDEN and will follow it by Canadian dates with special guests POP EVIL and AYRON JONES in July and August.