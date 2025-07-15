SILVERSTEIN Announces Final Leg Of '25 Years Of Noise' Tour

SILVERSTEIN has announced the third and final leg of its worldwide "25 Years Of Noise" tour, kicking off in North America on November 18. An epic conclusion to the band's celebratory 25th-anniversary run, the month-long trek features support from THURSDAY, FREE THROW and BLOOM, with the addition of THE MOVIELIFE for the final show in Brooklyn on December 20. Tickets and VIP packages will be available starting this Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

SILVERSTEIN comments: "We're beyond excited to announce the third and final leg of our biggest tour ever: '25 Years Of Noise'. This run marks the grand finale of a massive, multi-leg world tour celebrating every era of SILVERSTEIN. To close it out properly, we're switching up the setlist and bringing another incredible lineup with us: THURSDAY, FREE THROW and BLOOM. Let's celebrate together: 25 years of SILVERSTEIN."

This year, fans around the world are invited to join SILVERSTEIN in celebrating their silver anniversary with the "25 Years Of Noise" tour. These shows offer a discography-spanning performance and give fans the chance to vote on their favorite songs from each record to help shape the setlist. The band wrapped up the tour's initial legs in North America and Europe earlier this year alongside THURSDAY, THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS, ARM'S LENGTH, SPLIT CHAIN, REAL FRIENDS, BROADSIDE and GREYHAVEN, in addition to a recent performance at Vans Warped Tour in Washington, D.C.

Later this month they'll be performing at the Long Beach date of the Vans Warped Tour before bringing the show to Australia with REAL FRIENDS. The "25 Years Of Noise" tour with conclude with a final performance in Brooklyn on December 20 featuring support from THURSDAY, THE MOVIELIFE, FREE THROW and BLOOM.

SILVERSTEIN recently released one of their most ambitious singles to date, "Drain the Blood", featuring Rory Rodriguez of DAYSEEKER. The song is taken from their forthcoming album "Pink Moon", the second chapter in their 16-song double album. Conceived and recorded during a transformative stretch in the high desert of Joshua Tree, the album is set to be released on September 12 via UNFD.

Born from the same sessions as "Antibloom", the songs on "Pink Moon" were sequenced with intention, offering a distinct yet complementary listening experience. Known for their meticulous attention to flow and emotional pacing, the band crafted both halves to stand on their own while also telling a broader, interconnected story — one that ebbs and crashes like the desert winds that shaped it.

"Pink Moon" features the only guest appearances on the project, with stunning contributions from Rodriguez and Cassadee Pope — voices chosen mid-process when the band sensed the need to push certain songs into new sonic territory. The result is a bold and diverse body of work that expands SILVERSTEIN's dynamic range while staying true to their emotional core. By releasing the project in two halves, the band has given every song the room to breathe, resonate, and evolve. The moon has risen. The story continues.

SILVERSTEIN is:

Shane Told - Vocals

Paul Marc Rousseau - Guitar

Josh Bradford - Guitar

Billy Hamilton - Bass

Paul Koehler - Drums

Newly announced tour dates:

Nov. 18 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Nov. 19 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

Nov. 21 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

Nov. 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

Nov. 23 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

Nov. 25 - Calgary, AB @ The Palace

Nov. 26 - Edmonton, AB @ Midway

Nov. 28 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

Nov. 29 - Portland, OR @ Roseland

Nov. 30 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

Dec. 02 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

Dec. 03 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Dec. 05 - Riverside, CA @ RMA

Dec. 06 - Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

Dec. 07 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

Dec. 10 - Austin, TX @ RADIO/EAST

Dec. 12 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

Dec. 13 - St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

Dec. 14 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

Dec. 16 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

Dec. 17 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Dec. 19 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Dec. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Photo credit: Wyatt Clough