SILVERSTEIN Announces 'Misery Made Me' 2023 North American Tour

Canadian rock band SILVERSTEIN will embark on the "Misery Made Me" North American tour next spring. Beginning on Thursday, March 23 in Ottawa, Ontario at Bronson, the band will visit over 25 cities across North America, including stops in Pittsburgh, New Orleans, Las Vegas, San Diego, Cleveland and more before wrapping up in Grand Rapids on Sunday, May 7 at The Intersection. Joining them on this run are special guests DAYSEEKER, SEEYOUSPACECOWBOY and ONE STEP CLOSER.

Tickets and VIP for the tour go on sale this Friday, December 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

SILVERSTEIN said: "We're incredibly excited to come back to the U.S. and Canada, with some awesome bands, rocking out in some cities we don't get a chance to play every day! We hand selected all the openers as they're truly the best artists doing it in their respective genres right now. Make sure you come early and stay late! It's an amazing lineup. Get ready to experience a set of new and old classics, with the best production we've ever had to compliment it. We are leaving it all on the stage this tour, with our most elaborate and intense performance ever."

SILVERSTEIN released its latest studio album, "Misery Made Me", earlier this year via UNFD. Inspired by the past two years, "Misery Made Me" is a depiction of SILVERSTEIN — and world at large's — collective turmoil, frustration, and anxiety. It's a record that is a product of the moment in time in which it was created yet doesn't feel like it will date itself anytime soon, as many of its topics of loneliness, anxiety and isolation are eternal human struggles.

SILVERSTEIN has continued to build on its already-wide reaching impact. Immersing itself in new technologies like TikTok, Discord, the metaverse and Twitch (even holding public writing sessions with fans over the latter) during its formation, the band has confirmed its unique ability to adapt and connect in all cycles of its career.

It's both intriguing and inspiring that a band — who could have merely rested on the impressive legacy they've already cemented — would continue to dig deep and find the inspiration to reach people in meaningful new ways. "Misery Made Me" is a campaign hinged on SILVERSTEIN's reflection and gratitude for their roots, their honoring of their earliest fans, and their staunch desire to explore forward-thinking and adventurous ways to connect with new ones.

Tour dates:

March 30 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson

March 31 - Quebec City QC - Imperial Bell

April 01 - Hartford, CT - Webster

April 02 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

April 04 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls

April 05 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

April 07 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

April 08 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

April 09 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz

April 11 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

April 12 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

April 14 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

April 15 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

April 16 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

April 18 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

April 19 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

April 21 - Riverside, CA - RMC

April 22 - San Diego, CA - Observatory

April 23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency

April 25 - Tacoma, WA - Alma

April 26 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

April 28 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

April 29 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

April 30 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

May 02 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

May 04 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

May 05 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

May 06 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

May 07 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

Photo credit: Wyatt Clough