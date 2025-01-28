SILVERSTEIN Announces Spring 2025 Leg Of '25 Years Of Noise' Tour With REAL FRIENDS, BROADSIDE and GREYHAVEN

Acclaimed Canadian rock band SILVERSTEIN is excited to continue celebrating its 25th anniversary with the spring leg of the "25 Years Of Noise" tour. Kicking off on April 18, newly announced dates will feature support from REAL FRIENDS, BROADSIDE and GREYHAVEN. Pre-sale tickets, including VIP packages, will be available today starting at 12 p.m. ET at silversteinmusic.com/vip. General on-sale begins this Friday, January 31 at 10 a.m. local time.

The band shares: "The celebration continues! '25 Years Of Noise' spring edition is coming this April and May with an incredible lineup featuring REAL FRIENDS, BROADSIDE and GREYHAVEN. We're heading to some new cities and revisiting places we haven't played in years. With two albums and a world tour, 2025 is shaping up to be a huge year for SILVERSTEIN. See you on the road!"

SILVERSTEIN with REAL FRIENDS, BROADSIDE, GREYHAVEN:

April 18 - Albany, NY @ Empire Live

April 19 - Portland, ME @ Aura

April 20 - Hartford, CT @ Webster

April 22 - Norfolk, VA @ NorVa

April 23 - Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

April 24 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Club

April 26 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

April 27 - Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

April 29 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

April 30 - FT. Worth, TX @ Tannahill’s Tavern

May 02 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive

May 03 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

May 04 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

May 06 - Rochester, NY @ Water Street Music Hall

May 07 - London, ON @ London Music Hall

May 08 - Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre

May 10 - Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple *

May 11 - Allentown, PA @ Archer

May 13 - Richmond, VA @ The National

May 14 - Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans

May 16 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville *

* Festival date

This year, fans around the world are invited to join SILVERSTEIN in celebrating their "silver" anniversary with the "25 Years Of Noise" tour. Kicking off tomorrow in North America, the first leg will feature support from THURSDAY, ARM'S LENGTH and SPLIT CHAIN. Following the month-long run, SILVERSTEIN will bring the tour to Europe alongside THURSDAY, THE CALLOUS DAOBOYS and BLOOM. These shows will offer a discography-spanning performance and fans will be able to vote for their favorite songs from each record to help decide the setlist.

SILVERSTEIN enters its 25th year with two full-length albums set for 2025. The band that NME calls "legendary" and Loudwire placed among the most prolific rock and metal artists of the 21st Century continues to innovate and inspire on forward-thinking records and at crowd-embracing live shows.

"Discovering The Waterfront" (2005) remains a touchstone classic. "A Beautiful Place To Drown" (2020) earned a "Rock Album Of The Year" nomination at the Juno Awards. "Antibloom" (arriving on February 21) and "Pink Moon" (arriving later in 2025) are stunning reminders of why the group is a vital subcultural force and why Alternative Press readers voted frontman Shane Told among the five best post-hardcore vocalists.

SILVERSTEIN songs like "My Heroine", "Smile in Your Sleep", "The Afterglow" and "Infinite" are postmodern anthems for a devoted following earned with passionate performances and authentic artistry. As recently as 2024, The Needle Drop called them "emo hardcore legends." While their 500-million-plus streams reflect that, SILVERSTEIN grew up in a scene where the music and message come first.

Audiences sing and scream along in packed theaters, at festivals, and on tours around the world with groups like SIMPLE PLAN, RISE AGAINST, GOOD CHARLOTTE, PIERCE THE VEIL, BEARTOOTH and UNDEROATH.

Sam Guaiana (NECK DEEP, HOLDING ABSENCE, BAYSIDE) produced and mixed "Antibloom" and "Pink Moon" at Fireside Sound in Joshua Tree, California. The band arrived with 25 demos and chose their 16 favorites. Drummer Paul Koehler suggested splitting the music into two albums and turning 2025 into a year-long celebration. This will allow listeners the space to absorb and connect with the songs, which embrace the band's storied past and postmodern leanings in equal measure, making for diverse experiences.

"We put everything we've learned/felt/experienced into this double album," the band said in a shared statement, declaring "Antibloom" and "Pink Moon" "the absolute collection of our musical style."

SILVERSTEIN is:

Shane Told - Vocals

Paul Koehler - Drums

Josh Bradford - Guitar

Billy Hamilton - Bass

Paul Marc Rousseau - Guitar

"Antibloom" track listing:

01. Mercy Mercy

02. Don't Let Me Get Too Low

03. Confession

04. A Little Fight

05. Skin & Bones

06. I Will Destroy This

07. Stress

08. Cherry Coke

Photo credit: Wyatt Clough