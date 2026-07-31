SILVERTOMB, Featuring Former TYPE O NEGATIVE And AGNOSTIC FRONT Members, Announces New Album 'The Interpretation Of Nightmares'

Perhaps we should occasionally simply trust the Bible! As we all know it mentions — as well as a number of apocalyptic prophecies — seven years of plenty following seven years of famine. Which brings us to SILVERTOMB, the all-star band featuring former TYPE O NEGATIVE/DANZIG members Kenny Hickey (vocals, guitar) and Johnny Kelly (drums),and their three equally renowned bandmates Joe James (guitar, ex-AGNOSTIC FRONT),Hank Hell (bass, SHEER TERROR) and Aaron Joos (guitar, keyboards, vocals). Their second album, "The Interpretation Of Nightmares", sees SILVERTOMB end their seven-year hiatus, setting the course for a successful future.

"Just as things were really beginning to take off for SILVERTOMB, our hands were suddenly tied for a number of years due to the pandemic and its long-lasting aftermath; on top of that, I had a drinking problem that urgently needed sorting out," says Hickey, looking back at the period between 2020 and 2024. Shortly before that, SILVERTOMB's debut 'Edge Of Existence' (2019) had been released and met with unanimously positive reactions from fans and media alike. On top of that, a tour with MONSTER MAGNET had been scheduled before the international lockdown brought the world — and with it SILVERTOMB — to a complete standstill.

But now, in 2026, these difficulties are thankfully history. SILVERTOMB's outstanding new album "The Interpretation Of Nightmares" has been scheduled for release on Friday, November 13 through Steamhammer worldwide and this atmospherically dense doom metal masterpiece outclasses its predecessor in many respects.

The debut single "No Way To Live" is a slightly faster track, acting as a sort of counterpart to the album’s slower, more brooding tracks with lyrics about rejection and pain.

"The Interpretation Of Nightmares" track listing:

01. Brain Matter / No God

02. Ascension

03. Graves In The Sky

04. You Know

05. Prayer For The Paranoid

06. Distorted

07. No Way To Live

08. When Will You Learn?

Back in 2019, Kelly told Antihero about SILVERTOMB's sound: "There's elements of what we were doing with SEVENTH VOID. It seems like it's a continuation from that, but the songs and the song structures really took a life of its own. It's more layered and textured — not to the extent that we would do in TYPE O NEGATIVE, but it has a little bit of that flavor to it. It doesn't sound like TYPE O, but, obviously, you have two guys from TYPE O NEGATIVE in the band. It's going to have resemblance. It's still a more rock-oriented approach than the slow-paced, doomy aspect that TYPE O had. Now that we've added a keyboard player, there's a lot more layers and textures to it than what SEVENTH VOID was."

Regarding how SILVERTOMB started, Kelly said: "With SEVENTH VOID, the record that we put out, that came out on 2009. It's been eight years. There were points in time where there really wasn't anything going on. The last couple years, things started moving a little bit. We got a solid lineup. We had the guys that we knew that were going to be in the band and stuff. It started moving along a little bit. Some of these songs were written quite a while ago. Once we added a keyboard player… he's been in the band almost a year. That kind of changed everything. The music that we were writing was starting to go more towards that kind of stuff, and then we were revisiting songs that were written a while ago that didn't have keyboards in them, then we started adding stuff to that too. It's, like, 'Oh, wow.' Now it's really becoming something you can… more special to us."

Left to right in photo above: Johnny Kelly (drums),Hank Hell (bass),Kenny Hickey (vocals, guitar),Joe James (guitar),Aaron Joos (guitar, keyboards, vocals)