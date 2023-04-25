SKID ROW And BUCKCHERRY Expand 'The Gang's All Here' North American Tour With 22 New Shows  

SKID ROW and BUCKCHERRY have announced that due to multiple sold-out shows and high demand from fans around the country, they are adding two more legs to their "The Gang's All Here" co-headline tour. The first leg in spring of 2023 wrapped with most dates selling out, including Tampa Bay, Atlanta, Myrtle Beach and Huntsville. The second leg, which starts in late August, is tracking towards multiple sell-outs across the board. SKID ROW and BUCKCHERRY are now thrilled to take their tour even further into the year with 22 additional shows along the West Coast and across the border into Canada. "The Gang's All Here Tour" will also be making a stop at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 9; this will mark SKID ROW's first live appearance in Los Angeles in a decade.

Tickets for select dates are on sale now, with public on-sale for new dates beginning Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Special advanced artist presale will be available starting Wednesday, April 26 at 10 a.m. local time to all email newsletter subscribers. BandsInTown and local venue presales begin Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Exclusive VIP packages will also be available to purchase for both bands.

SKID ROW continues to be a major force in the hard rock music scene. This summer, they will be performing all over the world, including South America, Australia, Japan, and major European festivals. They will also support KISS on select shows in arenas on their European tour. Last year, SKID ROW released its sixth studio album, "The Gang's All Here", which was helmed by Grammy Award-winning producer Nick Raskulinecz. The album reached the top 20 chart positions in nine countries worldwide, further solidifying the band's status as one of the top hard rock acts.

This past year has also been a momentous one for BUCKCHERRY, after completing their 238-show tour in support of their most 2021 album, "Hellbound". The guys have even more to come following the announcement of their tenth studio album, "Vol. 10", produced by Marti Frederiksen. Their latest single off the 11-song LP, "Let's Get Wild", is out now.

"The Gang's All Here" tour dates

Aug. 31 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Sep. 1 - Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma 2023 ^

Sep. 2 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

Sep. 6 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center

Sep. 8 - Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

Sep. 9 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Sep. 10 - Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

Sep. 12 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Sep. 13 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Sep. 15 - Paducah, KY @ Carson Center

Sep. 16 - Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

Sep. 19 - East Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

Sep. 20 - Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

Sep. 22 - Welch, MN @ Island Event Center

Sep. 23 - Fort Yates, ND @ Prairie Knights Casino

Sep. 24 - Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand

Oct. 5 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre*

Oct. 6 - Suquamish, WA @ Suquamish Clearwater Casino Resort*

Oct. 10 - Penticton, BC @ Penticton Trade and Event Centre*

Oct. 12 - Enoch, AB - @ The Venue at River Cree Resort and Casino*

Oct. 13 - Dawson Creek, BC @ Ovintiv Event Centre*

Oct. 16 - Lethbridge, AB @ ENMAX Centre*

Oct. 17 - Saskatoon, SK @ TCU Place*

Oct. 19 - Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Casino*

Oct. 20 - Moose Jaw, SK @ Moose Jaw Event Center*

Oct. 21 - Brandon, MB @ Westoba Place*

Oct. 23 - Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre*

Oct. 24 - Thunder Bay, ON @ Thunder Bay Community Auditorium*

Oct. 27 - Green Bay, WI @ Epic Event Center*

Oct. 28 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI @ Kewadin Casino*

Dec. 2 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theater*

Dec. 5 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues*

Dec. 6 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues*

Dec. 8 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren*

Dec. 9 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre*

Dec. 12 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre*

Dec. 14 - Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House*

Dec. 15 - Reno, NV @ Nugget Casino Resort*

* Newly announced dates

^ Festival dates