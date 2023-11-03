SKID ROW Has 'Written A Few Things' For Next Studio Album

In a new interview with Tulsa Music Stream, SKID ROW guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo was asked if he and his bandmates have begun work on material for the follow-up to last year's "The Gang's All Here" album. The LP marked SKID ROW's recording debut with Swedish singer Erik Grönwall, who joined the group in January 2022 as the replacement for ZP Theart.

"We've written a few things, getting Erik involved as well," Snake said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET). "We've toured quite a bit, so that takes up… We're not really adept at writing on the road; we're pretty crappy at it, actually. One thing that we do do is we come up with soundcheck riffs and we utilize those riffs. And when we have, when we go, 'Okay. Let's start writing for the next record,' we'll stop touring for a while and really get down to it and start getting in a room and shutting the door and shutting the phones off and cranking them out."

Sabo continued: "We're still old school, man. It's, like, we record these riffs on the dictaphone. And then I can remember we had built this studio at my house in New Jersey years ago, this big-ass studio. And Rachel [Bolan, SKID ROW bassist] and I would be in the live room and we'd come up with an idea. And instead of hitting the tape machine or something like that, we both just lie instinctively pulled out our dictaphones. And we looked at each other, like, 'What? We just spent this crazy amount of money building this studio, and we're still [using a] dictaphone.' The iPhone is our dictaphone now. So it's actually really cool to sit there and be able to get in a room after you're done touring and stuff like that, and go back and listen to these riffs. And you look at the date and you're, like, 'Oh my God. All right. That was soundcheck in Seattle,' or 'That was soundcheck in Boise.' There's something that attaches itself to that, and that helps to spur the creative process. It kind of reminds me, or it reminds you, as a writer, of where you were at that particular moment when this came to you, and then potentially what it could be. It's an exciting process."

Two months ago, SKID ROW postponed the third North American leg of "The Gang's All Here" tour with BUCKCHERRY until early next year. Erik later explained that he needed "more time to recover" from a recent illness due to the fact that he received a bone marrow transplant after being diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia two and a half years ago.

SKID ROW's fourth leg of "The Gang's All Here" tour in December with BUCKCHERRY is still scheduled as planned.

"The Gang's All Here" arrived in October 2022 via earMUSIC. The group recorded most of the LP in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Nick Raskulinecz, who has previously worked with FOO FIGHTERS, STONE SOUR, HALESTORM, EVANESCENCE, RUSH and ALICE IN CHAINS, among many others.

Theart, who had been in the group for more than six years, played his final gig with SKID ROW in February 2022 before being officially given the boot.