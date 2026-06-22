SKILLET To Release 'Scream' Single In July; 'Comatose: 20 Years, Still Screaming Tour' To Launch This Fall

Christian rockers SKILLET have announced their explosive new single, "Scream", arriving July 10, alongside the launch of their upcoming "Comatose: 20 Years, Still Screaming Tour", a major fall headline run produced by Live Nation.

The new track serves as the first taste of a new era of music from the band, with additional releases expected later this year.

The announcement follows a monumental start to the year for SKILLET. Their six-times-platinum anthem "Monster" recently surpassed four billion global streams, earned a place in Spotify's Billions Club, and solidified its status as one of the most-streamed rock songs of all time. The achievement is particularly historic as "Monster" remains the only song by a Christian artist to surpass one billion streams on Spotify. The milestone arrives on the heels of the band's completely sold-out European headline tour, which moved more than 90,000 tickets across 23 cities, bringing SKILLET in front of the largest international audiences of their career.

For the new music, the band returned to familiar ground. "We went back to Memphis and worked with a producer who knew the band before we'd made our first record," says SKILLET frontman John Cooper. "Life has taken some great turns, but it's also taken some painful turns. Now we're here, and we still have more of a story to tell. The music kept getting heavier, and I said, 'We've got to go all in.'"

They certainly did with "Scream". Clean electric guitar slips into the undertow of crushing distortion as Cooper delivers a catchy and cathartic chorus: "I wanna scream. I wanna break something beautiful." Ominous keys ring out, the beat snaps, and he wonders, "Will I ever be enough?" before a palm-muted bridge unleashes one final burst of emotion punctuated by glitchy electronics.

"I don't think I'm the only one who's noticing the volatility of the world and how social media is a cesspool where people are constantly yelling at each other," Cooper explains. "It's not helping anyone's mental health. In this landscape, it's easy to feel like nothing matters. 'Scream' is about wanting your life to matter when the world feels chaotic and overwhelming."

SKILLET performed "Scream" live for the first time during its headlining concert on May 14 at Arena 8888 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The release of "Scream" arrives alongside the announcement of the "Comatose: 20 Years, Still Screaming Tour", celebrating two decades of the landmark album that helped define a generation of rock fans while showcasing the band's next chapter.

"When we released our 2006 album 'Comatose', we all had a feeling that we were making something special," recalls Cooper. "What we didn't know is that the album would change the trajectory of the band's career. It defined our sound, our message, and propelled the band into a much bigger level of notoriety. But most importantly, it resonated with all kinds of people from all walks of life. At every show, someone tells me that this record helped them through the darkest times of their life. That is why we wanted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of 'Comatose' by doing something we have never done — commemorating the album by dedicating a large portion of the show to these songs that are so meaningful to the band and so many others. Some of them we have played a thousand times. Others we have never played. We are excited to perform them alongside our catalog on this once-in-a-lifetime tour."

Tickets will be available starting via a SKILLET artist presale and Spotify presale. Additional presales will run ahead of the general on-sale which starts Friday, June 26 at 1:00 p.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

For tickets, tour dates, and more information, you can also visit Skillet.com.

Spotify Reserved: SKILLET's Reserved by Spotify tickets may be available to eligible U.S. Spotify Premium subscribers through Ticketmaster. Eligible fans will be notified by Spotify via e-mail and app notification, and will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets before the general on-sale.

SKILLET tour dates:

Sep. 30 - Schenectady, NY - Proctors

Oct. 02 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Oct. 03 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

Oct. 04 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Oct. 07 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 08 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Oct. 10 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Oct. 11 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Oct. 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Citizens Live at The Wylie

Oct. 14 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

Oct. 16 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater

Oct. 17 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live

Oct. 18 - Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha

Oct. 20 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

Oct. 22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Oct. 23 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

Oct. 26 - Airway Heights, WA - Pend Oreille Pavilion at Northern Quest

Oct. 27 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

Oct. 30 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Oct. 31 - Inglewood, CA - YouTube Theater

Nov. 01 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Nov. 05 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Nov. 06 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Nov. 10 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

At the end of 2025, SKILLET released its first-ever Christmas recording, "O Come, O Come Emmanuel", which quickly became a viral success and captured No. 1 on five Billboard charts, introducing the band's music to new audiences while further expanding their worldwide reach.

With more than 23 million albums sold worldwide, more than 12 million monthly Spotify listeners, billions of streams across platforms, and a touring footprint that continues to expand globally, SKILLET remains one of the most successful and enduring rock bands of the modern era.

SKILLET has indisputably become one of the biggest global hard rock bands of the 21st century with total album sales exceeding 23 million, an average of 12 million monthly Spotify listeners, and dozens of massive placements across sports, film, and television.

Awarded multi-platinum, platinum, or gold RIAA certifications for 12 singles and four full-length albums, the group has notably garnered two Grammy Award nominations, earned a Billboard Music Award, and impressively delivered three Top 5 debuts on the Billboard 200. Widening the scope of this vision, SKILLET launched the graphic novel series "Eden" with Z2. Looking ahead, SKILLET has hinted at some of its heaviest and hardest-hitting music to date, with new material expected later this year.