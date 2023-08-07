  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SKINNY PUPPY's CEVIN KEY Announces new album, 'bRap And fOrth Vol. 9'

August 7, 2023

SKINNY PUPPY co-founder Kevin Crompton, better known by his stage name cEvin Key, has shared a brand new track in tandem with the announcement of his upcoming album, "bRap And fOrth Vol. 9" — a continuation of the famous "Back And Forth" series through Artoffact Records.

With this news coming not long after the announcement of his North American fall tour with SKINNY PUPPY and his work creating the score for "Silent Hill: Ascension", it's safe to say that Key is not taking the slow road through 2023.

The forthcoming album serves as the follow-up to 2018's "bRap And fOrth Vol. 8", which gave us a dozen restored and remastered tracks out of Key's personal archive and hit No. 1 on Bandcamp almost immediately after being released. "Vol. 9" sets out to give fans a further look into what the mastermind who co-founded a band that changed music forever was making before taking over the world.

Commenting fondly on the upcoming album, Key says: "'bRap And fOrth 9' is a collection of some of my earliest recordings recently discovered on four-track tapes. Most are from 1985 from the infamous 'Bites' apartment, a couple more from later but still made on a four-track. Something about the collection of gear and this vibrant time made for a lot of writing. Enjoy the time capsule <3."

In the early days of SKINNY PUPPY, when the band was still just an idea brewing, Key spent much of his time in his apartment, recording demos and experimenting with electronic equipment. Some of these recordings went on to be the basis for early SKINNY PUPPY releases like "Back And Forth", "Bites" and "Remission", and Artoffact Records is making sure that these demos get their time in the sun through the "Back And Forth" series.

While Key is most widely known as a co-founder of SKINNY PUPPY, the songwriter, producer, and composer is renowned worldwide for his contributions to industrial music through his solo work as well as his hand in countless other projects. With a career spanning nearly 40 years and dozens of releases, Key's reputation is ever-growing, but will always remain as one of the leaders who helped to shape the industrial genre — a genre which he continues to elevate and innovate to this day.

Find more on Skinny puppy
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).