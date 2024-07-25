SLASH Names His Favorite Early AC/DC Albums

In a recent interview with Matt Pinfield of 95.5 KLOS's "New & Approved" show, legendary GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Slash was asked to name his favorite AC/DC album starting out. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "[1978's] 'Powerage'. Still probably one of my favorite AC/DC records. But at the time when I got into 'em, the record that came out was [1979's] 'Highway To Hell'. And that's how I became familiar with them. And then, because of that record, I heard 'Powerage', and I was like, 'Whoa, this record.' That was, really, that got me into the whole AC/DC catalog. And then [AC/DC singer] Bon Scott died. And that was just… It was, like, 'I just got into these guys.' And then really in pretty quick succession, Brian [Johnson, current AC/DC singer] came into it."

Slash continued: "One of the biggest years for metal in the '80s was 1980, and you had 'Back In Black' come out and then you had Ozzy's [Osbourne] 'Diary Of A Madman' come out and all that. And [BLACK] SABBATH's 'Heaven And Hell'. It was a huge, huge year for rock.'

Circling back to his love for "Powerage", Slash said: "'Down Payment Blues' was the song that really stuck with me. It's still, to this day, one of my favorite all-time rock and roll songs."

Back in November 2020, Slash praised the then-just-released AC/DC album "Power Up", calling it "a really inspired" effort.

The GUNS N' ROSES guitarist was asked for his opinion on AC/DC's latest LP during an interview with Consequence Of Sound. He said: "I obviously have a long history with AC/DC, and then Axl [Rose, GUNS N' ROSES frontman] was singing with them for a minute when Brian was out, so we got reacquainted during that period. So, the first bit of great news, I talked to Brian and he was telling me about this hearing [device] that he got, and that he's back in AC/DC. And that was just fucking awesome news."

He continued: "And the tragedy of losing Malcolm [Young, AC/DC's founding rhythm guitarist]… the fact that Angus [Young] and company would survive that and keep it going, in the spirit of probably what Malcolm would have done, was great. I just love those guys because as far as rock 'n' roll is concerned, they just are driven.

"They're a great influence on people who think that rock 'n' roll is sort of just fun and games, and then as soon as any kind of mishap happens, [bands] break up or they fall apart or they quit," he said. "AC/DC is a great example of longevity. They're a great example of tenacity and perseverance, a great example of talent, and a great example of what rock 'n' roll is all about. So, I'm so stoked that they just continue to do it."

Touching upon "Power Up" specifically, Slash said: "Then, on top of it, they make such a great fucking record at this point in the game. It's a really inspired album. I've had it in the car for the last couple of days and it's probably gonna sit there for a while. It's exciting for me. I'm happy for them, and I can't wait for this virus situation to end so we can go check them out on tour somewhere."