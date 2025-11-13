SLAYER: Special 40th-Anniversary Reissue Of 'Hell Awaits' Due In May 2026

SLAYER's iconic second studio album, "Hell Awaits", is set to receive a 40th-anniversary-edition reissue via Metal Blade Records next spring.

Formed in 1981, SLAYER assaulted the world with a new hybrid of metal and punk — heavier, faster, and darker than the rest — and set a new standard, defining not only a genre, but an attitude. Throughout SLAYER's history, the band never faltered in unleashing their extreme and focused aural assault, and repudiating temptations, SLAYER always chose to remain crushing and brutal, steadfastly refusing to cater to the mainstream.

"It's the record where SLAYER became SLAYER." That's what Kerry King says about "Hell Awaits". And he knows of what he speaks. As the band's guitarist, co-songwriter, and co-lyricist, he was in the trenches with vocalist/bassist Tom Araya, guitarist Jeff Hanneman (R.I.P.),and drummer Dave Lombardo, creating what has become one of heavy metal's greatest albums.

A significant departure from SLAYER's 1983 debut, "Show No Mercy" — and every SLAYER album that came after it — "Hell Awaits" is both an outlier and a solidification of form. "Show No Mercy" was the mission statement, but "Hell Awaits" is a more developed and intricate execution of SLAYER's speed, chops, and aggression.

Released in April of 1985 by Metal Blade Records, "Hell Awaits" was the pinnacle of an action-packed thrash year that saw debut albums from the likes of MEGADETH, EXODUS, KREATOR, POSSESSED, DESTRUCTION, HIRAX and OVERKILL. Heavily influenced by MERCYFUL FATE, the longer, more progressive arrangements on "Hell Awaits" marked a new era for SLAYER. Whereas most of the songs on "Show No Mercy" were less than four minutes long, three of "Hell Awaits"'s seven tracks go beyond the six-minute mark.

"Jeff and I were still trying to figure out who we were as musicians, and we were both infatuated with MERCYFUL FATE's 'Melissa' album during the writing process for 'Hell Awaits'," King says. "That's why there's so few songs and most of 'em are pretty long. That's the only time anything like that ever happened with us."

Tom Araya's performance is similarly impressive. The vocalist spat lyrics a mile a minute on the likes of "Kill Again" and "Praise Of Death".

"I don't recall the songs being hard to sing," he says. "Singing fast and clearly has always been something that I strived for."

The reissue arrives May 15, 2026 in three physical formats and digitally. Preorders are available now at metalblade.com/slayer.

Vinyl box set:

3 LPs total: Seven-track "Hell Awaits" + 18-track live bonus audio ("Live From Bochum 1985")

- 60-page book (12" size)

- "Hell Awaits" album (in gatefold sleeve, 1xLP) mastered and restored from original 1985 production tapes by Patrick W. Engel at Temple Of Disharmony in February 2025. Vinyl color = Fire Splatter

- "Live From Bochum 1985" (in gatefold sleeve, 2xLP) - 18 live tracks never before released physically or digitally

- Replica ticket from the Bochum show

- Replica "Hell Awaits" tour laminate

- "Hell Awaits" tour poster (German dates)

- Slipmat

- Band posters

- Replica merch flyer

- Replica Satanic Wehrmacht newsletter

- 2 flyers

"Blood" Filled Liquid Vinyl (SLAYER store exclusive – limited to 666 worldwide):

Seven-track "Hell Awaits" album mastered and restored from original 1985 production tapes by Patrick W. Engel at Temple Of Disharmony in February 2025

- "Blood" filled liquid vinyl - gatefold

CD Earbook:

Earbook includes 3xCDs — seven-track "Hell Awaits" CD + 18-track live bonus audio (Live From Bochum 1985):

- "Hell Awaits" album (1xCD) mastered and restored from original 1985 production tapes by Patrick W. Engel at Temple Of Disharmony in February 2025

- Live From Bochum 1985 (2x CD) 18 live tracks never before released physically or digitally

- 60-page 11" book

- Poster

Digital:

Includes seven-track "Hell Awaits" + 18-track live bonus audio (Live From Bochum 1985)

"Hell Awaits (40th Anniversary)" track listing:

01. Hell Awaits

02. Kill Again

03. At Dawn They Sleep

04. Praise Of Death

05. Necrophiliac

06. Crypts Of Eternity

07. Hardening Of The Arteries

08. Hell Awaits (Live From Bochum 1985)

09. Aggressive Perfector (Live From Bochum 1985)

10. Captor Of Sin (Live From Bochum 1985)

11. The Final Command (Live From Bochum 1985)

12. Kill Again (Live From Bochum 1985)

13. Crypts Of Eternity (Live From Bochum 1985)

14. Fight Till Death (Live From Bochum 1985)

15. Necrophiliac (Live From Bochum 1985)

16. Haunting The Chapel (Live From Bochum 1985)

17. Hardening Of The Arteries (Live From Bochum 1985)

18. Black Magic (Live From Bochum 1985)

19. Die By The Sword (Live From Bochum 1985)

20. The Antichrist (Live From Bochum 1985)

21. At Dawn They Sleep (Live From Bochum 1985)

22. Show No Mercy (Live From Bochum 1985)

23. Evil Has No Boundaries (Live From Bochum 1985)

24. Chemical Warfare (Live From Bochum 1985)

25. Praise Of Death (Live From Bochum 1985)

For more than four decades, SLAYER's onslaught has proved the band to be the supreme thrash-metal band on the planet, the band that other heavy acts are still measured against and aspire to. Their membership in "The Big Four" — METALLICA, SLAYER, MEGADETH and ANTHRAX, the four bands that defined the thrash/metal genre — secures their place in music history.

The five-time nominated, two-time Grammy winners have also accumulated an abundance of certified gold albums along with "Best..." awards from media outlets all over the world, including Kerrang!, SPIN, Metal Hammer, Revolver and Esquire. Throughout SLAYER's history, the band never faltered in unleashing its extreme and focused sonic assault, and, unlike many of its contemporaries who commercialized their sound, SLAYER remained crushing and brutal, steadfastly refusing to cater to the mainstream. SLAYER's founding member, guitarist Jeff Hanneman passed in 2013, and EXODUS guitarist Gary Holt has been filling that spot since. Paul Bostaph, who was SLAYER's drummer from 1994 to 2001, rejoined bassist/vocalist Tom Araya and guitarist Kerry King in 2013, and remains back behind the kit.

In January 2018, SLAYER announced they were calling it a day and would be doing one final world tour to thank its fans for their support over the years. Launched on May 10, 2018, by the time the 18-month tour wrapped on November 30, 2019, SLAYER had played 148 shows, performing in 34 countries and 146 cities around the world, and in 40 U.S. states. In February 2024, SLAYER surprised fans with the news that they would headline three major summer/fall U.S. festivals that year — Riot Fest, Louder Than Life and Aftershock.

While SLAYER has no plans to do any extensive touring, the band will likely continue to play some one-off shows.